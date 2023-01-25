Louis Saha predicts where Arsenal and Man United will finish

Louis Saha is backing Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season – and is expecting to see Manchester United finish in the top four.

The Gunners have been in impressive form in recent weeks and their recent victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have underlined their status as genuine contenders for the title.

Mikel Arteta’s men currently sit five points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the table with a game in hand as they look to win the trophy for the first time since 2004.

Former Manchester United striker Saha feels that the Gunners have what it takes to go all the way in the title race this season following their impressive 3-2 win over Manchester United at the weekend.

Speaking to Betfred, Saha said of Arsenal: “They look really good. They’re in a great position and have a game in hand, so it’s hard to see them drop many, many points.

“They’ve still got a number of crucial games left, but they showed on Sunday against Manchester United that they’re very concentrated, very professional and they can remain at the top of the table.

“It would be nice for the Premier League to see Arsenal upset the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, who’ve been at the top for the last four or five years.”

Saha, 44, is also tipping Manchester United to secure a top-four finish in Erik ten Hag’s first campaign in charge.

Manchester United have been showing encouraging signs of progress under Ten Hag in recent weeks – they currently sit three points ahead of fifth-placed Spurs with a game in hand – and Saha feels they’ll have enough momentum to finish in the top four.

The ex-forward reckons that the current top four or Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Manchester United will make up the four teams to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Asked for his top-four prediction, Saha said: “I believe it will be Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United, the four sides who occupy those positions at the moment.

“You can see Manchester United finishing either second or third because they’re playing very well at the moment. I believe it will be those four sides and I have no doubt about it. Newcastle have done tremendously well this season and deserve to be in the Champions League.

“It will also provide them with a boost for their recruitment over the summer and it’s good for the Premier League.”

Arsenal have already made two signings in the January transfer window to bolster their squad – forward Leandro Trossard from Brighton and defender Jakub Kiwior from Spezia.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes feels that the Gunners was impressed by Arsenal’s move to sign 28-year-old Trossard – and he feels that a few more additions before the end of the month would help to greatly boost the north London club’s title hopes.

“When you are going for titles, you need strong squads, you need players who can come in and replace players,” Scholes is quoted as saying by Metro. “Those players that come in might not always be as good as the starters, but they might even be better from the bench.

“When Leandro Trossard came on for Gabriel Martinelli [against Manchester United], I didn’t think it weakened Arsenal, it really didn’t. So I think Trossard is a great signing. Two or three more would really boost this team to go on and win the Premier League.”

Arsenal are in FA Cup action on Friday night when they take on Manchester City away from home in the fourth round.