Mikel Arteta delivers Arsenal injury update on Gabriel Jesus

Mikel Arteta is hoping to welcome Gabriel Jesus back into the Arsenal team in the coming weeks as the forward continues his recovery from a knee injury.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has not featured for the Gunners since 12 November after having picked up the problem while on international duty with Brazil at the World Cup.

The forward underwent surgery to correct the issue in early December and is now approaching the end of his rehabilitation period as he aims to return to action for the Gunners.

Despite the attacker closing in on a comeback for the Gunners, Arteta refused to place a concrete date on his return to action, although the Spaniard is hoping that it will be “weeks not months” until the forward returns.

Asked about suggestions that Gabriel Jesus could be back in action in four or five weeks, Arteta told a news conference on Wednesday: “With him I don’t know, he wants to be in next week!

“That’s obviously totally unrealistic but he’s pushing and driving everybody [in the medical team] to the limit.

“I cannot give you an answer – hopefully it’ll be weeks and not months but it was a serious injury and we need to respect that process as well.”

Arteta also went on to say that the forward is still having a positive impact amongst his players despite having been sidelined in recent weeks.

“He’s been incredible with the boys, the staff and everybody around the club,” Arteta added. “His energy and how positive he is to the boys – he’s always giving them advice and is always next to them. He’s been terrific.”

Meanwhile, former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has admitted that Arteta’s “passion” and “intensity” are likely to be some of the major driving forces behind the Gunners’ success this season.

Wilshere – who has retired from playing and is now the north London club’s Under-18 coach – played alongside Arteta for the Gunners under Arsene Wenger and feels that the Spaniard’s energy is helping to inspire his team.

“I love his passion,” Wilshere said of Arteta in an interview with the Evening Standard. “I grew up with Arsene and Eddie [Howe], and they’re completely different coaches.

“Arsene would say: ‘That’s fine, the opposition can do what they want. As long as we do what we do, we play our game, we’ll win’. It’s a bit of arrogance, but it never came across as arrogance with Arsene. It was confidence.

“But I have never really seen anyone like Mikel, with his intensity, passion and the way he cares.”

Arsenal are set to take on Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup at The Etihad on Friday night.