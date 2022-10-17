Piers Morgan reacts as Arsenal go four points clear at the top of the table

Piers Morgan has taken to Twitter to celebrate a good day for Arsenal after the Gunners moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The north London side remain top of the table after 10 games, having secured a 1-0 win at Leeds United on Sunday afternoon – before Liverpool FC’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Anfield allowed them to keep their four-point lead over the defending champions.

Arsenal were made to work hard for the three points at Elland Road, with Bukayo Saka netting the eventual winner in the 35th minute before Leeds threatened to equalise for much of the remainder of the game.

The Whites came closest to drawing level in the 64th minute, when Patrick Bamford dragged his penalty wide after William Saliba was penalised for handball in the box.

However, the Gunners held on the claim their ninth win of the season and confirm their best start to a top-flight campaign for more than a century.

Liverpool FC then secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Anfield thanks to Mohamed Salah’s 76th-minute winner on Merseyside to leave Arsenal four points ahead of both the Citizens and Tottenham.

Celebrity Arsenal fan and former Daily Mirror editor Morgan could not hide his delight after Liverpool FC claimed their win at Anfield, posting on Twitter after the game: “OMG. Four points clear… City’s bubble bursting…

“I’m trying to stay calm, and I know it’s still early days… but ARSENAL MAY ACTUALLY WIN THE BLOODY PREMIER LEAGUE.”

Earlier, Morgan had praised Arsenal for the way they managed to grind out a victory at Elland Road, even after the game had been paused in the first half due to a power cut at the stadium.

In a separate earlier tweet, Morgan posted: “BOOM! FT: 0-1. Massive away win after a fantastic, ferocious game against a fired-up Leeds. Still top of the League. Arsenal’s best ever start to a top flight season. Arteta’s exciting revolution continues and I’m all in.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale praised Arsenal’s resilience after the game at Elland Road, pointing to the Gunners’ “outstanding” defensive performance against the Whites.

Ramsdale, 24, has started all 10 of Arsenal’s Premier League games this season and produced a number of crucial saves to keep the home side at bay on Sunday.

“As a whole, as a collective, we were outstanding defensively,” said Ramsdale. “A 1-0 win away from home at Leeds is a really tough ask, and we’ve done that.

“Of course we want to win 3-0 each week, passing the ball, but we found a way to win today and that’s the most important thing. But collectively, I was shanking balls left right and centre.

“Bukayo got a goal, but couldn’t get him into the game. We were just losing duals and stuff, but like I say from back to front the whole game we were outstanding defensively.”

Arsenal will host PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League group stage in their next game on Thursday night, before a trip to take on Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.