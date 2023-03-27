Robin van Persie is backing Arsenal to claim the Premier League title this season.

The north London side are currently setting the pace at the top of the English top flight as the Gunners aim to lift the prestigious trophy for the first time since their famous unbeaten triumph in the 2003-04 campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side are eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the table having played one game more than the defending champions as they eye the title.

Manchester City have the chance to cut Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table back down to five points when they host Liverpool FC in Saturday’s early kick-off, with Arsenal taking on Leeds United at The Emirates later in the day.

Van Persie won the Premier League title with Manchester United in the 2012-13 campaign after having left Arsenal to join the Red Devils – and the former Netherlands striker is backing the Gunners to go all the way this season following their impressive recent six-game winning streak.

“If you look at this period of time, this is where every single point really counts,” Van Persie told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro.

“They’ve had a couple of difficult games recently. They got the three points there, and that is what makes a champion’s team.

“They’ve been proving that. But the last stretch is always the difficult one, so it’ll be interesting to see.

“But my personal feeling is that they will go for it – that they will win the league. It’s been a while, so I’m happy for them to win it.”

Bukayo Saka earned fresh praise over the weekend after he scored one goal and set up the other in England’s 2-0 win over Ukraine in Euro 2026 qualifying.

The 21-year-old has been one of Arsenal’s standout performers this season, netting 12 goals and notching up 10 assists in 28 Premier League games.

And England boss Gareth Southgate was full of praise for the Arsenal attacker following his stellar performance for the Three Lions on Sunday.

“It was a top-level finish,” Southgate said of Saka’s goal. “That is the ruthless part he has added to his game in the last 18 months or so.

“There were times you weren’t sure he was going to finish but now he has that confidence in front of goal.

“His hunger and his humility have got him on a good path so he has all the attributes to continue to improve and learn because that is how he is wired, and I don’t see that changing with him and his family. I am not going to get drawn on where he is in world football.

“He is progressing brilliantly, a joy to work with. When he is in front of goal now he plays with real belief and that is evident with his club and with his games with us.”