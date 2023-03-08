Wes Brown makes admission about Arsenal in Premier League title race

Wes Brown is backing Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season after changing his prediction from earlier in the season.

The Gunners sit five points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table after having won their last four games in the top flight.

Arsenal showcased their resilience and fighting spirit once again on Saturday when they came from two goals down to claim a dramatic 3-2 victory over Bournemouth at The Emirates.

Next up for the north London side in the Premier League is a trip to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

And former Manchester United defender Brown feels that the way Arsenal have been battling back in recent games means that they are favourites to win the title in his eyes.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Brown said: “All season we’ve seen Arsenal doing what they’re doing and you’re thinking surely they can’t keep this up, like everyone else, but they do!

“They keep on scoring late goals and getting these late winners at the end. Looking at the team you can see there is a great buzz and great belief. I would have said Man City as I see them just drilling out three points week by week, but I’m changing my mind…

“Arsenal have been scraping results but they keep doing it. So I’m going to go with Arsenal. It’s the first time I’ve said that all season, as I’ve always thought it would be City with the players they have.

“But there is a long way to go and Man City won’t take the pressure off, so it’ll be a fascinating run in. You have to give credit to Arsenal where they are at the moment. I don’t think anybody would have predicted how it has gone for them this season.”

Arsenal will take on Fulham in south west London on Sunday before hosting Crystal Palace in their Premier League game at The Emirates on 19 March. Manchester City have the chance to close the gap to the Gunners back down to two points when they play Palace away from home on Saturday evening.

And with the title race approaching its conclusion, former Gunners striker Ian Wright has warned Mikel Arteta’s men not to estimate the threat posed by the club’s next two opponents as the north Londoners look to extend their winning run.

“When you look at Arsenal’s next two [top-flight] games, Fulham and [Crystal] Palace, they are two teams who can both cause Arsenal problems,” Wright said.

“If they get something out of one of those games, it could be a problem. Palace for Arsenal at home is a difficult game. We probably have to win all of our [remaining] games.

“Arsenal have got Liverpool away [coming up], this Liverpool… the rebirth! They’ve assembled again! From now till the end of the season, you can’t call anything.”

After their game against Palace in the top flight, Arsenal will take on Leeds United at home on 1 April, followed by a trip to face Liverpool FC at Anfield on 9 April.