Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal’s January transfer plans

Arsenal are still open to making major signings this month but won’t bring in players just for the sake of it, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners were thought to be close to signing Ukrainian forward Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk but ended up losing out to London rivals Chelsea FC in the race for his signature.

Arsenal continue to be linked with possible attacking signings this month as Gabriel Jesus remains sidelined with a knee injury.

According to Italian journalist Romano, there is no update on any Arsenal interest in Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha – but the Gunners remain open to bringing in new acquisitions, whether on loan or on a permanent basis.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Romano said: “Everything is quiet on Wilfried Zaha for the moment, and Arsenal will not sign players for the sake of it.

“They will consider possibilities, whether on loan or permanent, but it has to be the right player. Arsenal are not afraid to spend big money despite missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk.”

Arsenal have been deploying 23-year-old striker Eddie Nketiah as their main forward during Gabriel Jesus’s spell on the sidelines, and the English attacker has been in good form, netting five goals in his last six appearances in all competitions.

However, former Tottenham and Republic of Ireland forward Robbie Keane feels that Arsenal are in need of further reinforcements up front this month.

“I think it’s unlikely that we will see too many big-name players moving, with the possible exception being Arsenal,” Keane said earlier this week.

“If you look at them, they don’t have an out-and-out striker who they can rely on. Eddie Nketiah is doing really well for them at the moment, but he’s young. Missing Gabriel Jesus is massive for them in trying to maintain their title challenge.

“To have a chance of getting over the line ahead of Manchester City, I think they’re going to need to go and get someone who could get you 20 a season.”

Premier League leaders Arsenal will host Manchester United at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon as they look to keep up their recent good form.

The Red Devils will be without key midfielder Casemiro after the Brazilian picked up a suspension as a result of his booking in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

And Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea admits that the absence of the midfielder will be a big loss for Erik ten Hag’s side this weekend.

“One of our best players cannot play one of the best teams,” De Gea said after Wednesday’s draw at Selhurst Park. “I don’t understand why we had to play today and they didn’t, that could make the difference on Sunday. He is a big loss for us.”