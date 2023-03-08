Arsenal are among the clubs still interested in signing Moises Caicedo despite the midfielder having recently signed a new contract at Brighton, according to reports.

Football Insider is claiming that the north London side are still keen on a move for the 21-year-old after the midfielder penned a new deal with the Seagulls to keep him at the Amex until 2027 earlier this month.

The same story says that Arsenal failed with a “number” of bids for the Ecuador international in the January transfer window but retain an interest in the player despite his new deal.

In the same article, it’s claimed that the player himself – who is now believed to earn around £60,000 per week at Brighton – is still keen on moving to a “top tier” club in the future.

The defensive midfielder has been a regular fixture in the Brighton team this season, scoring one goal and making one assist in 22 Premier League outings for the Seagulls.

In other Arsenal-related transfer news, the Gunners are being linked with potential swoops to sign both Declan Rice and Victor Osimhen in the summer window.

The Sun is claiming that 24-year-old West Ham midfielder Rice is said to be “top” of Mikel Arteta’s wish-list for the summer transfer window as the Spanish boss looks to bolster his squad ahead of a potential return to the Champions League next season.

The same article claims that Arsenal are also thought to be leading the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Nigeria international Osimhen, 24, has been in sparkling form for Napoli this season to help them top the Serie A table, netting 19 goals and making three assists in 21 league games for the Italian club.

Arsenal will be hoping to be able to attract some top talent to The Emirates this summer following their surprise Premier League title challenge, with the Gunners currently five points clear at the top of the table with 12 games left to play.