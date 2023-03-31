Paul Merson reveals his Arsenal v Leeds United prediction

Paul Merson is backing Arsenal to take another step closer to the title by claiming a 4-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday.

The north London side are preparing to host the Whites at The Emirates knowing that their lead at the top of the table could have been cut down to five points by the time they kick off.

Second-placed Manchester City will host Liverpool FC in the day’s early kick-off, giving Pep Guardiola’s men the chance to close the gap on Mikel Arteta’s table toppers.

Former England and Arsenal midfielder Merson is not expecting the Gunners to have any problems against the visitors on Saturday and is tipping the home side to claim a comfortable win.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “If City win their match against Liverpool, Arsenal have to win this game. They’ve been absolutely outstanding this season. Fulham gave United a run for their money this month, and they were battered by Arsenal. That’s how dominant Mikel Arteta’s side has been this season.

“Bukayo Saka is playing as well as an in-form Mohamed Salah right now, but he’ll need time to reach the numbers that Salah used to put up. Mohamed Salah was the best player in the world at a point in time. You’ve got to remember that we’re talking about a young kid – Salah was at Chelsea when he was Saka’s age.

“Leeds are not going to hold back and play ten men behind the ball. They’re going to have a go and I expect them to score a goal, but I don’t think they’ll keep it tight at the back.

“Arsenal are at the top of the league because everyone has been excellent. When one player doesn’t have a good game, another player steps up. They’ve been brilliant as a team and should be able to win this game.”

Meanwhile, former Chelsea FC star Chris Sutton is also expecting to see Arsenal claim a home victory on Saturday to make it seven wins in a row in the Premier League.

Despite warning the Gunners that this will not be a straightforward game, Sutton believes that Arsenal will have too much for Leeds, who are 14th in the Premier League table as things stand.

Writing in his own column for BBC Sport, Sutton said: “I have said many times this season that Leeds have got some talented players who have not put a 90-minute performance together, and they finally did that with their 4-2 win at Wolves before the international break.

“I certainly don’t see this as being straightforward for Arsenal but the Gunners are on this marvellous run of six successive league wins since they lost to Manchester City in February, and they always seem to find a way of getting the right result.

“Leeds will be lively and I really like Wilfried Gnonto when he gets on the ball but Arsenal have got Bukayo Saka, who is the best right-winger in the world at the moment.

“Gabriel Jesus will be closer to full fitness now too after getting some minutes under his belt in March so they have got some great options up front. Arsenal will create lots of chances and I don’t see Leeds keeping them out.”