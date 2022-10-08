Paul Merson explains his prediction for Arsenal v Liverpool FC

Paul Merson is tipping Arsenal to maintain their spot at the top of the Premier League table by claiming a 2-1 win over Liverpool FC at The Emirates on Sunday.

Arsenal, who start the weekend in top spot, could find themselves second and behind Manchester City by the time they kick off against the Reds, with Pep Guardiola’s side hosting Southampton at The Etihad on Sunday.

The Gunners have made a brilliant start to the new season and made it seven wins from eight in the top flight last weekend with their impressive 3-1 victory over Tottenham in the north London derby.

Liverpool FC are currently 11 points behind the Gunners in the table after a shaky start to the new campaign, although Jurgen Klopp’s side have played one game less than the north Londoners.

Former Arsenal star Merson is predicting that the home side will claim a narrow victory – but he feels that this game is set to be one of the biggest tests of Mikel Arteta’s reign as Gunners boss so far.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “This is a harder game for Arsenal than the Tottenham one and I say this because the fans and the players were naturally hyped for the derby.

“If Arsenal win against Liverpool and manage to stay close to Manchester City in the coming months, they could well be contenders for the Premier League title this season. They need to keep their players fit, but Mikel Arteta will believe the Gunners have reasons to believe they can go all the way.

“Liverpool played against Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday and won quite comfortably, while Arsenal [were in] Europa League action [on Thursday]. The Reds will have a bit more rest heading into the much-anticipated Premier League clash, but on current form, Arsenal are probably favorites as things stand.

“Liverpool played four forwards against Rangers and dominated the game as they secured a 2-0 win at Anfield. Against Arsenal, though, I think they’ll get ripped to shreds if they play Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara against the likes of Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard as the Gunners trio have been in sublime form this season.

“Roberto Firmino could come back into the team for this one, while Fabinho could slot into midfield to give them some more protection away from home.”

The ex-England star added: “I just fancy Arsenal, but I’m not as confident as I was against Tottenham. There was no way Arsenal were going to lose that game, I’m not as sure with this one as it represents a different test for the table toppers.

“This is a massive game for the Gunners and could be one of the biggest tests of Arteta’s managerial career so far.”

Arsenal warmed up for Sunday’s game with a 3-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday night, with Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira netting for the home side.

The 23-year-old Nketiah has had to be patient for his opportunities in the first team this season, with the young striker having not yet started a Premier League game for Arteta’s side.

However, after netting two goals in two games in the Europa League, Arsenal boss Arteta has admitted that he has been delighted by Nketiah’s “phenomenal” work-rate when he has been called upon.

Asked what pleased him most about Nketiah’s performance against Bodo/Glimt, Arteta replied on Thursday night: “When he puts the ball in the back of the net. For a manager, this is the best moment.

“Obviously his work rate, his attitude, his application is just phenomenal. But he’s got this natural ability and he does it every time.”

Arteta added: “What I can say is that I’m really happy to have him in the team. He has the qualities to play for this team, in any role – as a starter or a finisher, or however you want to call him.

“We all love his attitude and the qualities that he has, so we are really happy to have him.”

Whether Nketiah will feature against Liverpool FC on Sunday remains to be seen, with summer signing Gabriel Jesus having started all eight of Arsenal’s Premier League games and Nketiah only having played 98 minutes of top-flight football so far this season.

