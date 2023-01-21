Patrice Evra explains his Arsenal v Man United prediction

Patrice Evra is expecting to see Arsenal and Manchester United play out a 2-2 draw in Sunday’s Premier League showdown at The Emirates.

The Gunners head into this weekend’s round of fixtures top of the table and five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have played a game more than Mikel Arteta’s men.

Arsenal will be able to deploy new signing Leandro Trossard against the Red Devils after they signed the 28-year-old Belgium striker from Brighton in a deal reported to be worth around £21m plus add-ons last week.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are set to be without the suspended Casemiro after he picked up a suspension when he was booked in the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Former Red Devils and France full-back Evra feels that Manchester United are fully capable of causing Arsenal problems on the counter-attack at The Emirates and he is backing the game to end all square.

Writing in his column for Betfair, Evra said: “I see an opportunity in this match because it’s Manchester United. I know we can hurt them on the counter attack, like last time.

“I can see a game where Arsenal dominates the game and suddenly United could get a goal and people will say that Arsenal didn’t deserve to lose the match. I don’t care if that’s the case, I want United to be ugly and to win games. That’s what we’re doing.

“I’m confident, I know we can hurt them, but the way Arsenal control games it will be tough for any team. United can create a surprise, they won against City but they didn’t control the game, it’s not like they outplayed City.

“Arsenal outplayed Tottenham, yes, United dominated the game against Tottenham but they didn’t give them a proper lesson like Arsenal did. I hope United win but I think this game will be a draw.”

January signing Trossard has been in great form for Brighton so far this season, netting seven goals and making two assists in 16 Premier League games for the Seagulls before his switch to The Emirates.

Arsenal moved to bring him in last week to bolster their attacking options in the continued absence of Gabriel Jesus, and Gunners boss Arteta has revealed that Trossard was a played that the north Londoners were scouting for some time.

“We are really happy to have him,” Arteta said at a news conference on Friday. “He’s a player we have followed for a while now.

“The opportunity came – we had the necessity to have a player in the frontline who is versatile enough to play in different positions. He knows the league, he has enough experience here and I think he can have an immediate impact in the team.”

Arsenal’s only defeat so far in the Premier League this season came against Manchester United at Old Trafford back in September, and Arteta is hoping that he and his players have learned the necessary lessons from that loss.

“We have to learn,” Arteta replied when asked about the defeat at Old Trafford. “There were some important lessons about that game and the reason why we lost it.

“In many moments we were in total control of the day. But we know that’s one of the qualities of Man United – when you are in control of the match, the game gets away from you because they have so much individual talent, good organisation and many ways to create problems. We’ll have to be at our best to win on Sunday.”