Gary Lineker lauds ‘sensational’ Chelsea FC star during 2-0 win at Aston Villa

Gary Lineker took to Twitter to lavish praise on Kepa Arrizabalaga following his excellent performance in goal for Chelsea FC during Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Aston Villa.

The Blues took the lead in fortuitous circumstances when Mason Mount capitalised on Tyrone Mings’ misjudged headed clearance and fired home from close range.

Kepa, 28, was in top form for the Blues through at Villa Park and the Spaniard especially caught the eye with a spectacular triple save in the first half from both John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey.

Mount added Chelsea FC’s second in the 65th minute with a well-taken free-kick, with the midfielder not having netted in the Premier League this season before this game.

The English midfielder was one of Chelsea FC’s standout players at Villa Park – but it was Kepa who caught the eye of Lineker during the first half of the Premier League clash.

Posting on Twitter during the game, Lineker wrote: “Kepa has been sensational in goal for @ChelseaFC. The triple save was truly wondrous.”

Kepa has started all of Chelsea FC’s last five games in all competitions after number one goalkeeper Edouard Mendy picked up a thigh injury while on international duty with Senegal last month – and the Spaniard has only conceded one goal in those five outings.

Chelsea FC goal-scorer Mount also singled Kepa out for special praise after the game, saying that the Spanish shot-stopper’s saves kept them in the game. “Kepa was on fire and his quick saves kept us in the game. He has been brilliant over the last couple of weeks,” Mount told Sky Sports.

Reflecting on the performance and result as a whole, Mount added: “These are the games you have to win and we stuck it out – we needed a big game today.

“We have to keep pushing and keep winning games – that’s our goal to finish as high as we can. Today was not the best performance and we’re not happy with it but come away with a 2-0 win.”

Kepa also earned a special mention from his manager after the game, with Graham Potter heaping further praise on the Spaniard for his display.

“It was a world-class performance, especially in the first half,” said Potter. “I’m really pleased for him, he has had a tough period for us at times but he contributed to the game.”

The victory left Chelsea FC in fourth place in the Premier League table and four points behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur – who have played a game more than the Blues.

Next up for Chelsea FC is a trip to face Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday night, before an eye-catching home clash with Manchester United on Saturday evening.

