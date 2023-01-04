Chelsea FC remain locked in talks over a deal to sign Argentina international Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The reporter took to his personal Twitter account early on Wednesday morning to update Blues fans about the transfer situation. According to the journalist, Chelsea FC and Benfica “spent the whole night” in negotiations about a deal for the 21-year-old but no agreement has yet been reached.

Romano said that talks were due to continue on Wednesday with a view to getting the deal over the line, as Chelsea FC aim to bolster their squad this month.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Enzo Fernandez deal update. Chelsea and Benfica spent the whole night in negotiations — but there’s still no full agreement on key details, still waiting for Rui Costa’s green light.

“Talks will continue on Wednesday. The player wants the move, but he’s now waiting too.”

Defensive midfielder Fernandez was part of Argentina’s World Cup winning squad in Qatar, with the Benfica man having scored one goal and made one assist in seven appearances at the tournament.

He has been a regular fixture in the Benfica side this season, scoring one goal and making three assists in 14 league games for the Portuguese club, as well as notching up one assist in five Champions League outings.

There have been claims in recent days that Chelsea FC could be willing to shell out as much as €120m – which is believed to be the value of Fernandez’s release clause – to sign the midfielder this month.

However, former Liverpool FC star Steve Nicol feels that the suggested transfer fee for the Argentina international is over the top.

Nicol told ESPN: “Am I the only person that’s thinking, ‘what’s wrong with Chelsea?’ You are going to spend €120m on Enzo Fernandez? Am I the only person thinking that? €120m?!

“He’s a hot property? Cody Gakpo is a hot property, he scores goals and Liverpool got him for £37m. I am sorry, Enzo Fernandez had a great World Cup and he’s a good player. But €120m? When your problems and struggles are going forward – I think they have everything upside down at Chelsea.

“You are going to waste €120m. Their problems are going forward and Fernandez is going to do nothing for you going forward. Am I the only one that thinks €120m is crazy for this guy?”

Chelsea FC, who have only won one of their last five Premier League games, will return to top-flight action when they welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.