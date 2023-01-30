Chelsea FC are back in talks to sign Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica before the transfer deadline, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian reporter took to his personal Twitter account to deliver updates on Chelsea FC’s interest in the 22-year-old on Sunday as the Blues aim to bring the midfielder to Stamford Bridge this month.

According to Romano, Chelsea FC want to sign Fernandez “at all costs” and are willing to shell out €120m (£105m) to bring him to the south west London club before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Posting on social media on Sunday evening, Romano wrote: “Chelsea are back in direct talks with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez. They want the player at all costs — Chelsea would be prepared to pay €120m fee.

“Benfica president Rui Costa has still no intention to accept — but Chelsea will insist to get the deal done now.”

The Italian journalist then followed up that Tweet by claiming that the Blues have scheduled a fresh round of negotiations with Benfica about a possible deal to bring Fernandez to the London club.

Romano also claims that the player himself would be open to a move to Stamford Bridge before the deadline.

Romano posted early on Monday morning: “Chelsea have scheduled new round of talks for Enzo Fernández on Monday. Full focus on getting it done, player side won’t be an issue.

“Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali and the board are on it — Chelsea will reach €120m, depends on Rui Costa.”

Fernandez was a key part of the Argentina squad who won the World Cup back in December, with the defensive midfielder having scored one goal and made one assist in seven appearances in Qatar.

He’s been a regular fixture for Benfica this season too, having netted one goal and made five assists in 17 league games for the Portuguese club.

Chelsea FC have been busy in the January transfer window so far and should Fernandez arrive at Stamford Bridge, he would become the eighth new arrival this month after Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Joao Felix, Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto all joined the Blues.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a fee to sign Chelsea Under-21s striker Jude Soonsup-Bell to their academy set-up, according to reports.

The Evening Standard is claiming that the 19-year-old is set to leave Chelsea FC to join Spurs, with the north London club set to offer him a long-term pathway to the first team through loans from next season.

Soonsup-Bell, who the newspaper claim is “highly regarded” at Chelsea FC, was also the subject of a similar offer from Manchester City but he is now expected to join Spurs.

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Friday night when they host London rivals Fulham at Stamford Bridge.