Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona links to Jules Kounde

Chelsea FC are at risk of losing out to FC Barcelona in the race to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist has provided another fresh update on the transfer saga as the speculation about Kounde’s future at the Spanish club continues.

According to Romano, Chelsea FC were expecting to be able to conclude a deal for Kounde swiftly after having made a £55m to Sevilla, but FC Barcelona are set to compete for his signature, having agreed personal terms with the player.

Romano says that Chelsea FC have also settled on personal terms with Kounde – agreeing a salary of €9m gross per season – but the Blues are yet to receive confirmation from the player and Spanish club.

As of Monday, Romano revealed that FC Barcelona were preparing to make their opening offer for Kounde – and if the bid is higher than Chelsea FC’s, then the Spanish club would be in “pole position” for the French defender’s signature.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Romano said: “The situation of Jules Kounde is another incredible saga of this crazy summer. As with Raphinha, it’s hard to predict how this one is going to end.

“Chelsea have made a £55m bid to Sevilla and have been expecting the La Liga club to accept the offer and approve the move. Chelsea have also been expecting the player’s green light after offering him a five-year contract of €9m gross per season since last Thursday, but it hasn’t arrived yet.

“Meanwhile, Barcelona have reached an agreement on personal terms (Kounde has negotiated with both clubs) and the official offer to Sevilla will soon arrive. Up to now, it’s looked like Barca wouldn’t pay as much as Chelsea, but if that changes then we could see the Catalan giants move into pole position.”

Romano also revealed that Chelsea FC could turn to PSG star Presnel Kimpembe if a deal for Kounde proves to be too difficult.

“If it doesn’t work out, Chelsea have alternatives they could turn to,” Romano added. “The Blues have certainly wanted Presnel Kimpembe for some time, but Paris Saint-Germain are asking for a €65m fee.

“Thomas Tuchel certainly wants at least one new centre-back and it could be two if Levi Colwill leaves the club.”

The 23-year-old Kounde scored two goals and made one assist in 32 La Liga games last season and also featured once for France at last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

He made his senior international debut for France last year and has featured 11 times for his country since then – and he will likely be expecting to be part of the France squad for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

