Rio Ferdinand rates Chelsea FC’s Champions League chances

Rio Ferdinand says Chelsea FC cannot be considered to be “anywhere near” the favourites to win the Champions League this season after the Blues reached the quarter-finals.

The south west London side overcame Borussia Dortmund to reach the last eight of Europe’s elite club competition thanks to a 2-0 home win against the German side at Stamford Bridge.

The result was a welcome boost for under-fire boss Graham Potter, whose side have struggled to find consistent form all season and currently find themselves 10th in the Premier League table.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand acknowledges that Tuesday night’s result can be a positive step for the south west London side – but he says that the Blues must now prove they can start to turn their form around in the coming days before thinking about their ability to challenge for the Champions League trophy.

Asked about Chelsea FC’s Champions League hopes, Ferdinand replied: “I wouldn’t put them anywhere near being favourites – no disrespect – just because of the form and where other teams are in comparison, but the difference this result can make for the confidence right now is great.

“We’ll see, you’ve got to take it game-by-game. You can’t look any further than this weekend, look to this weekend and get that game out of the way, chalk another one off – another clean sheet maybe, another three points. Then they can keep building that confidence.”

Kai Havertz netted Chelsea FC’s second goal against Dortmund from the penalty spot on Tuesday night after Raheem Sterling had put Potter’s side ahead in the 43rd minute.

The 23-year-old Germany international has struggled to find consistent form along with many of his team-mates this season, with Havertz netting five goals and making one assist in 24 Premier League outings this term.

Former Arsenal star Thierry Henry however, was impressed by what he saw from Havertz on Tuesday night and likened him to ex-Netherlands forward Robin van Persie thanks to his efficient and selfless hold-up play.

“I thought he was good on the first goal you could see held the ball ever so well,” Henry told CBS Sports. “He reminds me sometimes, a little, of Robin back to goal the way he can hold the ball. Robin van Persie was very good with his left foot, the touch was always immaculate he tried to bring people along.

“This is why out of the guys that used to be wingers or number 10 he plays as a nine because with his his back to goal he can hold the ball well.

“Now he needs to make sure he can transform that into more goals because you can play off him.”

Chelsea FC will travel to Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon before a home clash against Everton a week later.