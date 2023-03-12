Graham Potter singled out Enzo Fernandez for special praise after the midfielder helped Chelsea FC seal a 3-1 win away to Leicester City on Saturday.

The south west London side made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League thanks to goals from Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea FC’s win against the Foxes capped off a positive week for Potter’s side, who also booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals thanks to their victory over Borussia Dortmund in midweek.

Argentina international Fernandez has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge following his British-record £106.8m move from Benfica in the January transfer window, and he has notched up two assists in six Premier League games so far this term.

Fernandez played the full 90 minutes against Leicester City and provided the assist for Havertz’s goal at the end of the first half.

Blues boss Potter was thrilled by the way the 22-year-old Argentina international performed against the Foxes on Saturday – and he also praised fellow January arrival Mykhailo Mudryk.

“Enzo’s a fantastic player and he’s a young player,” Potter said after the game. “He’s going to get better and better as he’s with us more because he’s just arrived from another country and another league. So you always have to adapt to that but you can see his quality.

“He gets the ball and he can pass forward. He’s progressive with his mentality, gets the team moving and then he gives everything. So it’s a nice combination to have.

“Mykhailo will get better and better, in my view. He’s a young player who hasn’t got that much experience, so every game he’ll get better and better.

“His attitude’s fantastic, he wants to help the team, wants to work with the team, so I’m delighted for him that he could get an assist and help us win.”

Saturday’s victory left Chelsea FC 10th in the Premier League table and 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

Wesley Fofana played for 86 minutes against his former side on Saturday, with the defender having joined Chelsea FC from the Foxes back in the summer transfer window.

Speaking before Saturday’s game, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers explained why he thinks that the 22-year-old France international will end up being an excellent signing for the Blues.

“He was brilliant for me,” Rodgers said of Fofana before the game. “He was a young player and I understand the game, what happened for him to get out, and the words that were mentioned, I know for a fact were not from him

“Our relationship was strong, we took a young guy out of a team who hadn’t played many games. He helped us achieve some great things here. He’s a hugely talented player and a really good young guy.

“I watched him the other night playing against Dortmund and you could see him getting back to his level. He was obviously injured in the early part of the season. He’ll be a brilliant player for Chelsea.”