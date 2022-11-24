Hakim Ziyech remained coy when quizzed about his Chelsea FC future as the January transfer window edges closer.

The Morocco international has struggled to find consistent form since his transfer to Stamford Bridge from Ajax back in the summer of 2020 and he has failed to hold down a starting spot in the Blues team this term.

So far this season, winger Ziyech has only started one of Chelsea FC’s 14 games in the Premier League and he has only made a further four appearances from the bench in the English top flight.

Ziyech, who has made a further four appearances in the cup competitions this term, could well be linked with a move away from the south west London club in the January transfer window if he continues to struggle for game time.

Now, the 29-year-old himself has refused to rule out the possibility of a move away from Stamford Bridge this winter.

Asked whether he could move back to the Dutch league in the January transfer window after Morocco’s 0-0 draw with Croatia at the World Cup on Wednesday, Ziyech replied: “It’s hard to say, difficult to say.

“We don’t know what will happen in the winter. It’s football, so it’s difficult to say.”

Last season, Ziyech scored four goals and made three assists in 23 Premier League games, with the Moroccan starting 14 of those fixtures.

One player who has been in sparkling form for Chelsea FC this season, despite his age, is defender Thiago Silva.

The 38-year-old Brazilian centre-half has featured in 12 of Chelsea FC’s 14 games in the Premier League this season and notched up two assists for his team-mates.

Thiago Silva, who will captain his country at the World Cup in Qatar, has also made five appearances in the Champions League for the Blues.

The defender is under contract at Chelsea FC until the end of the season and the former PSG star feels that he is currently enjoying one of the best spells of form of his entire career – despite his advancing years.

“I’m enjoying the best version of Thiago Silva,” the Brazilian captain said a news conference in Qatar this week. “At 38, I’m going through one of the best phases of my career.

“Today I’m certainly a much better person prepared for this moment, super calm and super comfortable here, with everyone’s trust.

“I’ve always been prepared for all situations and I thank the coach for naming me captain, it’s a special moment.”

Thiago Silva is poised to feature for Brazil when they take on Serbia in their World Cup group-stage opener on Thursday night.