Jamie Carragher assesses Christian Pulisic’s situation at Chelsea FC

Jamie Carragher believes that Christian Pulisic has plenty of work to do if he wants to become a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team under Graham Potter.

The USA international has failed to hold down a regular spot in the Chelsea FC team in recent months and he has so far been limited to just one start in the Premier League this term.

Pulisic, 24, will be eager to prove himself to new Blues boss Potter as he aims to break back into the club’s first team after having struggled to impress under former manager Thomas Tuchel.

Pulisic struggled for form and fitness under Tuchel last season and only started 13 of the Blues’ 38 Premier League games, scoring six goals and making two assists.

The former Borussia Dortmund star was an unused substitute in Chelsea FC’s 3-0 home victory over AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night – and Pulisic has only played 22 minutes in Europe’s elite club competition so far this term.

Former Liverpool FC and England defender Carragher feels that the playmaker’s difficult situation at Stamford Bridge will be “worrying” for the USA heading into next month’s World Cup in Qatar.

Asked what he thinks about Pulisic’s current situation at Chelsea FC, Carragher told CBS Sports, as quoted by Metro: “[It is] where we have been for the last two years with him in terms of his Chelsea career.

“Obviously, the manager at Chelsea changes quite a lot and you always think you’re going to have a chance, a new chance to prove something, they [the new manager] might play differently.

“But we haven’t seen much of him already. It’s early days for Graham Potter but Thomas Tuchel didn’t use him too much. Certainly the new manager [hasn’t] in these early games.

“So I think it’s a little bit worrying for America in terms of the World Cup. You talk about England getting players up to speed for the World Cup, it doesn’t look like he’s going to be at his best in terms of fitness, energy, sharpness, rhythm.

“I think it’s really worrying for him because I just don’t see how he’s going to get the games. There are so many players in those attacking positions, the most he’s going to get is minutes coming off the bench, I don’t think that’s going to be enough for him to show his best in the national team at the World Cup.”

Reece James was Chelsea FC’s star man against AC Milan on Wednesday night as he scored one and set up another in the Blues’ comfortable home victory in Group E.

Wesley Fofana netted the opener – his first for the Blues – before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it 2-0 thanks to James’ assist. James then added gloss to the scoreline by firing home his side’s third goal in the 62nd minute.

James, 22, has made a solid start to the campaign, scoring two goals and making two assists in nine games for the Blues.

And Chelsea FC boss Potter claims that James has all of the ingredients necessary to develop into a “legend” at the Stamford Bridge club in the seasons to come.

“Reece is just a fantastic player and a young player so he’s developing all the time,” Potter said after Wednesday’s game.

“He’ll get better and better as we go. I’ve really enjoyed working with him. He’s got a lot to offer and he can play in any game in the world so my job is to help him reach his potential because his potential is beyond the sky.

“We love him and he’s so important for us. His potential is he could be a Chelsea legend and that’s the level he has, but for that to happen he has to be part of a successful team and that’s what we’re working towards.”

