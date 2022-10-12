Joe Cole has singled out Mason Mount for special praise, describing the Chelsea FC midfielder as “vitally important” to Graham Potter’s team.

The 23-year-old has been ever-present in the Blues side so far this season, starting seven of Chelsea FC’s eight Premier League games and also notching up four appearances in the Champions League.

Mount played the first half of Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win at AC Milan on Tuesday night and set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the Blues’ second goal before the break.

Speaking to BT Sport on Tuesday night, as quoted by football.london, Cole claimed that the fact that Mount has continued to hold down a place in the Blues team under multiple manager demonstrates how important he is to the side.

“Another manager has come into Chelsea and another manager has deemed him vitally important to his team,” said Cole. “He picks up pockets [of space], can play off the left, off the right, he is finding passes. Unless you stand and study Mason Mount, you don’t appreciate what he does.

“Off the ball he is picture perfect tactically, technically. Everything about him says he should be the focal point of this team. He has been the pick of the bunch in the Potter regime.”

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand also praised Mount, but said he’d like to see the midfielder scoring more often.

Last season, Mount enjoyed his best campaign to date in the Premier League, scoring 11 goals and making 10 assists in 32 Premier League games – but he is yet to score for the Blues so far this term.

“He is willing to play anywhere and when you are like that, he doesn’t moan and he puts in the work wherever you play him,” said fellow BT Sport pundit Ferdinand.

“Yes, we would like to see more goals from him this season, once he starts building that he will be the main part of this Chelsea team.”

Meanwhile, Blues boss Potter reserved special praise for Aubameyang after the Gabon striker netted his third Chelsea FC goal on Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old former Arsenal captain has now scored three goals and made one assist in five games in all competitions for the Blues – and Potter is hopeful that the striker can continue to improve his form as he settles at Stamford Bridge following his summer switch from FC Barcelona.

“We’ve not been doing anything special,” Potter replied when asked about Aubameyang at his post-match news conference on Tuesday night. “He’s just been building his fitness, he came from a difficult summer and the more game time he gets, the stronger he gets.

“The more we understand him the more he understands us, and then everybody can see his qualities. It looks like he’s enjoying his football and scoring goals is important for him.”

Potter also provided a brief injury update on Reece James after the full-back had to be substituted in the 62nd minute on Tuesday night after picking up a knock.

“We are hoping Reece will be OK [for the next game],” Potter said. “It is too early to give anything more than that.”

Chelsea FC – whose win in Milan left them one point clear at the top of Champions League Group E with two games left to play – will travel to take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as they bid to make it four wins in a row in the English top flight.

