Chelsea FC have agreed a €12m deal to sign David Fofana from Norwegian club Molde, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano used his personal Twitter account to claim that the south west London side have reached a “full agreement” to bring the Ivorian forward to Stamford Bridge this winter.

The Italian reporter said that the 20-year-old would undergo a medical with the Blues on Thursday – which happens to be his birthday – ahead of his proposed transfer to the London club, while also confirming that the Premier League outfit are set to pay in the region of £10.5m for the attacker.

Posting on his personal Twitter account on Thursday morning, Romano wrote: “David Datro Fofana to Chelsea, done deal and here we go! There’s full agreement between all parties, deal sealed.

“Been told medical tests will take place today in London, on his birthday. Born in 2002, Ivorian striker will join Chelsea from Molde for €12m fee.”

Born in Ouragahio, Fofana has scored two goals in seven games for Molde so far this season. He joined the Norwegian club on a four-year contract back in February 2021.

The Premier League January transfer window officially opens on new year’s day and closes at 23:00 UK time on Tuesday 31 January 2023.

Meanwhile, there has also been a fresh update for Chelsea FC fans about the future of Italian midfielder Jorginho.

The Italy international’s current deal at Chelsea FC is due to expire in the summer and he is yet to commit to a new contract with the Blues.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Jorginho insisted that he wants to stay with the Blues, but said that he is not thinking about his contractual situation and simply wants to help Chelsea FC get back to winning ways.

Asked if he wanted to stay at Chelsea FC, Jorginho replied: “Of course I do, I love Chelsea. But this is a thing I’m not going to think about now.

“I need to think about winning games. Otherwise it’s a problem. I’ll focus game by game and then we’ll see what’s going to happen.

“But my mind is on Chelsea now and trying to win as many games as possible.”

The 31-year-old midfielder has scored two goals in 13 Premier League games so far this season and has also netted once in six Champions League outings.

Chelsea FC have lost their last three games in the Premier League and will bid to return to winning ways when they take on Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on 27 December.