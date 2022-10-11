Roy Keane reveals what he thinks about Chelsea FC boss Graham Potter

Roy Keane has revealed that he is a big fan of Chelsea FC boss Graham Potter and says that he has “settled in really well” at Stamford Bridge.

The 47-year-old Englishman was named as Thomas Tuchel’s permanent successor at the south west London club back in September after the Blues opted to part company with their German head coach.

Chelsea FC have been starting to show gradual signs of progress under their new manager and they have won their last three Premier League games in a row.

Former Manchester United captain Keane was asked about the Premier League managers he admires on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, and the ex-midfielder singled out Potter along with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

“Managers I like? I’ve always had loads of time for Pep [Guardiola],” Keane said. “I think what he does to his teams… I know people say he always works with the best players at the biggest clubs with the biggest budgets – blah, blah, blah – but he still has to work with them, manage them and find a style of play.

“I like Brentford’s manager, Thomas Frank, I like him. I like the way he comes across. Even when they were in the Championship, I came across him. A really good guy.

“And I like Graham Potter at Chelsea. I like the way his teams play, I like the way he comes across in the media, I’m delighted he’s got a chance at a big club like Chelsea.

“There’s all this talk about if he can manage a big club and big egos and all this, but give the man a chance. He’s settled in really well.

“Every time he speaks in interviews, I think he comes across really well. So those are the three for me.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are preparing to take on AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday night as they look to claim their second Champions League group-stage win of the season.

The Blues will be without midfielder N’Golo Kante, who has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury in recent days. Hakim Ziyech (illness) and Wesley Fofana (knee) will also miss out.

“On N’Golo Kante, we are waiting on a reaction in training, and we’re waiting for the news on that,” Potter told his pre-match news conference.

“It is not ideal, and certainly disappointing for both him and for us. So we have to wait and see the extent and then go from there.”

Elsewhere, Blues defender Thiago Silva has insisted that he is not thinking about his future beyond the end of this season and is only focused on playing well for Potter’s side.

The 38-year-old Brazilian penned a new deal to keep him at Stamford Bridge for this season at the start of the year and it remains to be seen whether he will further extend his stay.

“It is not the right time to talk about new contracts,” Thiago Silva said on Monday. “For me, what is important is to continue playing at a high level and achieve the best results.

“There will come a time when we need to talk, that could be before the World Cup or after. I have to consider my family arrangements. I will have to decide what to do as this is an important decision. We will see what will happen.”

