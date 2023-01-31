‘He’s a top player’: Rio Ferdinand on 22-year-old linked with Chelsea FC move

Rio Ferdinand believes that Enzo Fernandez would be an excellent signing for Chelsea FC, describing the Argentine midfielder as a “top player”.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a move to sign the 22-year-old from Benfica in recent days and widespread reports on Monday suggested that the south west London club had tabled a €120m (£105.6m) bid for the Argentina international.

Should the transfer go through at that price, it would become the British transfer record signing after Manchester City paid £100m to Aston Villa for Jack Grealish back in 2021.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea FC will be able to get a deal over the line for the defensive midfielder before Tuesday’s transfer deadline – but former Manchester United defender Ferdinand reckons that Fernandez would be an excellent signing for the south west London club.

Speaking on Vibe With Five, Ferdinand said of Fernandez: “Bad player, wicked player. He’s got it. He’s a good player. I’d be surprised if he comes in and isn’t a success.

“He’s a top player. He was the best young player at the tournament in the World Cup I thought. He was integral for them. His passing, his composure for a young player was top, and he won’t be fazed if he handled the World Cup the way he did.

“He played at Benfica a big club in that country and the demands at the club, he’s used to pressure. The money is irrelevant if you look at it and think he could be here for five or six years. Chelsea are on a mad one.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reported to be closing in on the deadline-day signing of midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea FC.

The Athletic is claiming that the north London club are targeting the Italy international after having so far failed in their attempts to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The story, written by David Ornstein, suggests that Arsenal are now keen on recruiting Jorginho, whose contract at Chelsea FC is due to expire in the summer.

Arsenal’s cause could be helped by Chelsea FC’s proposed move to sign Fernandez from Benfica as it would push Jorginho further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, the article says.

Jorginho, 31, has scored two goals in 18 Premier League appearances for Chelsea FC so far this season.