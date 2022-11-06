Patrice Evra predicts the winner of Chelsea FC v Arsenal

Patrice Evra is backing Arsenal to continue their good run of form by claiming a 3-1 win away to Chelsea FC on Sunday lunchtime.

The north Londoners are looking to reclaim top spot in the Premier League with a victory against the Blues in south west London as they bid to continue their impressive start to the season.

Arsenal won 4-2 at Stamford Bridge back in April last season and are now aiming to win three successive league games away to Chelsea FC for the first time since 1974.

However, the Blues have been in good form in front of their home fans lately and are unbeaten at Stamford Bridge in all competitions since their loss to Arsenal at the end of April.

Chelsea FC were beaten 4-1 by by Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend and former Manchester United full-back Evra feels that Arsenal will have too much for Graham Potter’s side this weekend.

Writing in his column for Metro, Evra said: “I don’t know what’s happened with Chelsea. You see they have made some progress, they’ve got a great manager, but I still feel like they don’t quite know yet.

“You could say they still need time to adapt to his philosophy but I think with the player they have they should be doing better than they are doing right now.

“It’s a London derby and Arsenal are back winning with style and they are scoring lots of goals. Arsenal are much more prepared than Chelsea for this one and I can see them continuing their good run.”

Arsenal are set to come up against their former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Sunday, with the Gabon forward having joined Chelsea FC from FC Barcelona in the summer after having left Arsenal in January.

The 33-year-old has made a solid start to life at Chelsea FC, scoring three goals and making two assists in 11 appearances in all competitions.

However, with Aubameyang set to face his former club for the first time, Chelsea FC boss Potter insisted that the striker is looking focused and determined to perform this weekend.

“It’s a big game, a London derby between two good teams,” Potter told his pre-match news conference. “Arsenal are doing really well and obviously the history makes it an interesting one for Auba. The past is the past as far as we’re concerned so we’re just looking forward to the game and trying to play well.

“I don’t think we should make it about him. It’s about the team and he’s an important part of the team for us to get the result we want but it takes everybody. I understand the headlines are about him because it’s Arsenal and there’s a narrative around that. There’s nothing we can do about that other than to try as a team to play well.

“I think he’s looking forward to the game and he’s excited for it. He’s been pretty normal from what I’ve seen. He’s quite a quiet guy but I’m sure come matchday he’ll be determined.”