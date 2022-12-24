Patrice Evra explains his Chelsea FC v Bournemouth prediction

Patrice Evra is backing Chelsea FC to return to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The south west London side head into their home clash against the Cherries after having lost their last three games on the spin in the English top flight before the World Cup.

Chelsea FC are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table and eight points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

The Blues were beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa in their most recent top-flight fixture and Chelsea FC boss Potter will be eager for his side to kick off the busy festive period with a win.

Chelsea FC are set to come up against a Bournemouth side who have lost four of their last five Premier League outings, although they were 3-0 winners over Everton last time out.

Former Manchester United and France full-back Evra says that there can be no more “excuses” for the Blues and it’s time for Potter’s side to “wake up” – starting with a victory against Bournemouth next week.

Writing in his column for Betfair, Evra said: “I think now Chelsea have no excuses, for the players that didn’t go to the World Cup they’ve had one month, Potter will have had the chance to get to know his team better.

“They will understand the system and they will be ready to go again. There’s no excuses for a team like Chelsea, it’s time for them to wake up and start the season.”

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Chelsea FC fans will be eager to see Potter bring in some reinforcements ahead of the second half of the season.

Former Chelsea FC and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas recently urged the Blues to consider a move to sign Spain World Cup star Dani Olmo as he feels that the 24-year-old would be a great addition to the squad.

Asked in a Twitter Q&A to name the Spain player he’d like Chelsea FC to sign, Fabregas said: “Dani Olmo could be a great addition if Chelsea continues to play in this system.”

Olmo scored one goal and made one assist in four games at the World Cup and has netted one goal and made two assists in 10 Bundesliga appearances for RB Leipzig so far this season.