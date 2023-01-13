Patrice Evra explains his Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace prediction

Patrice Evra is backing Chelsea FC to bounce back to winning ways with a much-needed victory at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Blues head into the game after having slumped to their second-straight defeat in the Premier League following their 2-1 loss to Fulham on Thursday night.

The south west London side have struggled to find consistent form under new boss Graham Potter this season and the Blues’ poor run of results has caused them to drop down into 10th place in the table ahead of this weekend’s round of games.

As things stand, Chelsea FC are 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United and are facing a serious uphill struggle to force themselves back into contention for Champions League qualification.

Former Manchester United star Evra feels that Potter is struggling to get the best out of his team because most of the players were signed by previous managers, leaving his group looking like a collection of “individuals” rather than a team.

However, the ex-France defender feels that Chelsea FC will have enough to beat Crystal Palace – who are 12th and only three points behind the Blues – in front of their home fans on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for Betfair, Evra said: “I think Chelsea will win. People are also disappointed with Chelsea right now, everyone expects more for Chelsea, expects more for Graham Potter.

“When you look at the Chelsea side, he didn’t sign those players. Let’s be honest, you have to be clear, these aren’t his players. He came and he needs to fix that team, there’s no soul and they aren’t together.

“I don’t see them as a team, I see them as individual players. Right now they’re not a team, they’re not his players and he has to deal with that. The players need to understand his philosophy of football. He’s a great manager but it’s a tough job. I can see them winning this match though.”

Meanwhile, former Chelsea FC man Sutton also feels that the Blues should have enough to beat Palace on Sunday, despite their stuttering form.

The ex-striker was making his prediction before the result of their clash with Fulham was known – but he was hoping that the home side can claim a victory on Sunday in their first home game since the death of former Blues player and manager Gianluca Vialli.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Sutton said: “Palace are so inconsistent that we are getting to the stage where I might as well say they will win or lose every time because when I try to call it based on their previous result or performance, I get it wrong each time.

“I am talking about this game before Chelsea play Fulham on Thursday night, but I am not expecting Graham Potter’s problems to have disappeared, no matter what happens at Craven Cottage.

“At times it has felt like Chelsea are making it up as they go along with their transfer strategy under Todd Boehly, and of course that has impacted their performances on the pitch.

“Chelsea will pay tribute to their late manager Gianluca Vialli, who passed away last week, before this game and it is going to be an emotional afternoon at Stamford Bridge. It was Vialli who signed me for Chelsea and I’d like to see them win, just for him.”