Paul Merson explains his Chelsea FC v Everton prediction

Paul Merson is tipping Chelsea FC to make it three wins on the spin in the Premier League with a 3-0 home victory over Everton on Saturday evening.

The south west London side have enjoyed something of an upturn in their fortunes over the last few weeks after they sealed their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals by beating Borussia Dortmund, while also notching up back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC start the weekend in 10th place in the Premier League table and the Blues are looking for a victory to help boost their faint hopes of securing a top-four finish this season.

As things stand, the Blues are 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, but Potter’s side do have a game in hand over their London rivals.

Everton are currently 15th in the table and just a point above the relegation zone as Sean Dyche aims to steer the Toffees to safety.

Former Arsenal star Merson feels that the Blues are unlikely to have any trouble against the Toffees and he is backing Chelsea FC to claim all three points.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Everton got a fantastic win against Brentford but they have a bunch of hard games coming up, so they really needed to get three points against the Bees.

“Chelsea, on the other hand, are finally showing signs of clicking under Graham Potter after the Englishman decided to revert to a three-at-the-back formation.

“Some of the football they played against Leicester was unreal. In the second half, they sliced through the Foxes like butter and carved them open, with Mateo Kovacic and Enzo Fernandez pulling the strings in the center of the park.

“I said it before and I’ll say it again – these guys are massive dangers in the Champions League as there’s just too much depth and quality in that squad despite how their league campaign has turned out so far.

“Raheem Sterling no longer makes Chelsea’s best team anymore, as Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Kai Havertz led the line to devastating effect against Leicester. Sterling did get the winner against Borussia Dortmund, but Potter is finally showing signs of finding his best XI and if Chelsea continue to win games, will he change his team? For now, if I were him, I wouldn’t change anything.”

Despite Chelsea FC facing an uphill battle to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League via a top-four finish, former Blues manager and current Tottenham boss Antonio Conte feels that the south west London side cannot be ruled out in the race for fourth.

“For sure, to finish in the top four I think is a really good achievement for every club in the Premier League,” Conte is quoted as saying by Metro.

“You can see the table and you can see there are important teams that in the past won trophies, important trophies, and now they’re struggling. They’re struggling for a place in the Champions League.

“It will be really difficult this season. Don’t forget other teams like Brighton, because Brighton have important players in the club and are on a good run, I think they are involved in this situation.

“Brentford also are having a fantastic season, then there is Newcastle, Liverpool and I don’t forget Chelsea. This season will be an important race for all the teams involved.”

After Saturday’s clash with Everton, Chelsea FC will take on Aston Villa, Liverpool FC and Wolves in their next three Premier League games.