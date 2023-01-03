Chris Sutton explains his Chelsea FC v Man City prediction

Chris Sutton is backing Manchester City to coast to a 3-0 victory away to Chelsea FC on Thursday night and pile the pressure on Graham Potter.

Chelsea FC have been struggling to find consistent form in recent weeks and they have only won one of their last five Premier League games, slumping to a 1-1 draw away to Nottingham Forest last time out.

Their poor run of form has caused them to drop down into ninth place in the Premier League table and has left them significantly off the pace in the race to secure a top-four finish this season.

Manchester City head to south west London looking to bounce back to winning ways in the wake of their frustrating 1-1 draw against Everton at The Etihad last time out.

As things stand, Pep Guardiola’s men are seven points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table, but the Citizens may find themselves 10 points behind the Gunners by the time they kick off on Thursday, with the north London set to host Newcastle on Tuesday night.

Former Blues star Sutton has not been impressed by what he has seen from Chelsea FC under their new manager so far and he is tipping Manchester City to claim a dominant win on Thursday night.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Sutton said: “I like Graham Potter and I want him to do well at Stamford Bridge but if you were a Chelsea fan you would be a bit worried about what you had seen under him so far.

“His side were lucky to escape with a point against Forest on Sunday but the result isn’t the problem, it’s more the manner they got it.

“I am a Potter fan but I am not seeing any style or identity from his team at the moment, and they will need to put up much more of a fight against City.

“I think Pep Guardiola’s side will play with some anger and take out some of the frustration of their draw with Everton here. Chelsea will pose a threat on the break, but they could be overwhelmed at the other end.”

With the January transfer window now open, Chelsea FC are likely to be on the lookout for a number of reinforcements as they aim to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.

And former Liverpool FC star Jamie Carragher feels that the Blues are likely to be one of the busier clubs in the English top flight in the current transfer market.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said: “Chelsea may be the busiest team in this January transfer window – because every time I pick up a paper I see they’re signing someone! It feels like they’re going for every player in the world!

“It seems to take me back to when Roman Abramovich first came in and I thought with him leaving the club, it might be the end of that. But it doesn’t seem to be the case, certainly with the new regime at Chelsea.

“It looks like they’re trying to throw their money around to try and get in the best players to the club, which is what Chelsea are used to in the last 10 to 15 years.

“I thought it may stop a little, it looks like Todd Boehly are scouting the air for players and I expect them to be busy.”