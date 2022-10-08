Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Wolves

Paul Merson is backing Chelsea FC to make it four wins out of five in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The south west Londoners are preparing to welcome Wolves to Stamford Bridge this weekend after having claimed a comprehensive 3-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Chelsea FC were 2-1 winners over Crystal Palace in the Premier League last weekend, and former England and Arsenal star Merson reckons that the Blues are now starting to find their feet under new boss Graham Potter.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game, Merson explained why he is tipping the Blues to claim a 2-0 win in front of their home fans as Chelsea FC look to continue their push up the Premier League table.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said before predicting a 2-0 home victory: “I watched Chelsea against a weakened AC Milan team in the Champions League and they weren’t as fluid as Graham Potter would want them to be. That said, they still got the job done and recorded a comprehensive 3-0 win to get their first win of the season in Europe.

“Reece James was outstanding and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got his name on the scoresheet for the second game running, indicating that Chelsea are slowly starting to find their feet under their new manager.

“Aubameyang didn’t do much against Crystal Palace or AC Milan apart from his goals, but this is what the Blues have needed for a while now – a bonafide goal-scorer.

“Kai Havertz and Mason Mount are two fantastic footballers, but they won’t score as many goals as the ex-Arsenal man over the course of a league season. There’s an art to goalscoring and the Gabonese striker seems to have mastered it over the years.

“Wolves have sacked Bruno Lage and if I’m being honest, I can’t believe they let someone like Conor Coady leave. He was the heart and soul of the team and marshaled their backline expertly since they gained promotion to the Premier League, so it just feels like a strange one.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has now scored in consecutive games for the first time as a Blues player, with his strike against AC Milan coming after he also netted against Crystal Palace in the league last time out.

The 33-year-old former Arsenal captain has two goals and an assist from four outings in all competitions for the south west Londoners since having signed for the Blues from FC Barcelona in the summer.

Aubameyang says he is already feeling settled at Chelsea FC and explained that the mood in the Blues camp is positive as the squad continue to get used to life under their new manager.

“When you win games it is easier and the mood is very good at the moment,” Aubameyang said after he scored in the win over AC Milan. “We’ll try to keep it up.

“I am feeling good. I was very welcomed by all the team-mates and staff. It was a bit strange to play against them [AC Milan] after a lot of years but that’s football.”

Wolves will be without their captain Ruben Neves on Saturday due to suspension from having picked up five yellow cards this season. The visitors will also be without Nathan Collins due to suspension.

