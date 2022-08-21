Cincinnati Open 2022: Garcia back where she belongs, lifting a WTA 1000 trophy

In the men’s draw, there may have been one unexpected finalist, in the shape of the young man with a protected ranking, Borna Coric—ranked 152. But the other man was the No4 seed and had reached three consecutive semis in Cincinnati. And all but two of the quarter-finalists in the draw were in the top 12.

In the women’s draw, five of the eight quarter-finalists were unseeded, and although two of those women were Major champions, two more had come through qualifying.

And the last ones standing, after several battles royal on the fast Cincinnati courts, were two women who knew what high rankings felt like.

More than a decade ago, Petra Kvitova was No2 in the world, won two Wimbledons, made the final of the Australian Open, and reached at least the quarters at the other Majors. Now 32 years old, with 29 titles to her name, she was into her 40th final having saved match point in her opener, and then needing three sets again against both No5 seed Ons Jabeur and Madison Keys.

One of the most popular women in tennis, the tall Czech had endured more than her share of problems—not least the notorious stabbing of her playing hand in her own home a few years ago. And titles had, of late, been hard to come by: the Doha 500 last year, and Eastbourne this year, but no 1000 title since Madrid four years ago.

However it was clear that the fast conditions in Cincinnati suited her big game: She led the stats for the week with 153 winners in five matches, 32 aces, though 28 double faults.

But she took on, in the title match, another woman of prodigious ball-striking skill, who had notched up 34 aces for 12 double faults this week, former world No4 Caroline Garcia. The all-court power of the talented French woman had produced an outstanding run in 2017 through to 2018, including the semis at the WTA Finals and two 1000 titles. And it was not just in singles: She won two Roland Garros doubles titles—including this year—and made four 1000 finals, winning Madrid in 2016.

However, her form had often blown hot and cold, such that she was ranked 79 ahead of this year’s Roland Garros, and she was not helped by a foot injury. But come the grass, her style of tennis flourished, she looked more confident and at ease with herself—and she barely looked back.

She won her second title of the year via world No1 Iga Swiatek in Warsaw, and in Cincinnati, after two qualifying matches, beat No4 seed Maria Sakkari in a punishing three-setter, then No7 seed Jessica Pegula, and finally No6 seed Aryna Sabalenka, another punishing match taking three sets and containing two rain breaks.

Altogether, then, she had a tour-leading 27 main-draw wins since June, and needed just one more to win her first 1000 in almost five years.

Garcia got off to a fast start, too, striking the ball big and to the lines, got two breaks and served to take a 5-1 lead. Now, though, Kvitova punished a couple of less-than-perfect forehands, and made a backhand winner for break point. The Czech earned another chance as the rallies extended with fast, loud exchanges, no quarter given, both stepping into the baseline. But Garcia’s big serving held firm.

Kvitova then threw in a fine service game to love, but Garcia served it out, 6-2, after 40 minutes. And she continued the run into the second set, breaking through the Czech’s serve in the first game, and fighting through deuce to consolidate, 2-0.

Kvitova then took treatment to her thigh off court, but returned to hold. The skies were beginning to look heavy, and the tournament had, several times, been held up by rain, but this would be an untimely moment for more showers.

The Czech, perhaps spurred on by the niggle to her leg, began to unleash her full range of ground strokes, full-bloodied returns of serve, and the pressure showed in the Garcia serve. However, she fended off her first break point of the set, and countered with a winner to hold, 3-1.

Kvitova then worked 0-40 against Garcia, but the French woman reeled off four points in gutsy style, and serve-and-volleyed to hold, 4-2. But she would have to hold her nerve and serve for the match, but she did so, 6-4, playing some of her best tennis in years.

The win takes Garcia past Kvitova in the rankings to No17, and she becomes the first woman to win a 1000 title via qualifying, having won titles on clay, grass and hard courts in the space of three months.

For tennis lovers, it is a pleasure to see all the prodigious Garcia talent coming together, with so much confidence, and against top competition. Watch out, US Open.