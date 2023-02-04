Patrice Evra explains his Everton v Arsenal prediction

Patrice Evra is tipping Everton to hold Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime.

This will be the first league game since Sean Dyche was appointed as Frank Lampard’s successor at the Merseyside club as the Toffees look to become just the fourth team to take any points off Arsenal this season.

Everton have struggled in recent weeks and start the weekend in 19th place in the table, having lost four of their last five outings in the top flight.

Despite their poor recent form, Everton have a good recent record at home against the Gunners and are looking to make it three consecutive home league wins against the north Londoners for the first time in more than 45 years.

Arsenal start the weekend top of the Premier League table and five points clear of second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand, with Pep Guardiola’s men set to face Tottenham on Sunday.

Former Manchester United defender Evra reckons that the Gunners are likely to drop points against an Everton side who will be buoyed by the appointment of their new manager.

Writing in his column for Betfair, Evra said: “This is a tough game to kick off for Sean Dyche, but I love him.

“When you see his expression when you look at him, you know, you’re going to work hard, you’re going to bleed for the club and for the shirt. He has a philosophy of football and he’s going to get the best out of each player.

“But what a tough game. I think with Arsenal now, every time they have a little blip, even a draw, we’re going to say ‘woaahh, City are going to win the title’.

“People say Arsenal can’t even afford to draw but actually, in reality they can afford to draw, but with all the pressure, people still won’t believe Arsenal are going to win the title. People are just waiting for them to slip but I don’t see it coming.

“That being said, when you have a new manager and you take a new club all the players feel like they need to impress, they’re going to show they deserve to play. So, every time something happens. I can see this being a draw.”

Arsenal have only won two games in their last 10 Premier League visits to Goodison Park – but former Chelsea FC star Chris Sutton reckons that Mikel Arteta’s men will have enough to claim the three points and extend their lead at the top back to eight points.

“Arsenal rested a few players in their FA Cup tie against Manchester City and paid the price,” Sutton told BBC Sport. “They still played pretty well at Etihad Stadium, though, and I think they have had a really good window.

“Everton, in contrast, did not sign anyone and it looks like their new manager Sean Dyche has got a huge job on his hands to keep them up.

“We know the Goodison Park crowd will get behind the team and, the way that Dyche manages, he will be trying to extract every last ounce of effort out of his players.

“The endeavour will be there but I still don’t see Everton getting a win or even managing a draw.”