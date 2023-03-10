Paul Merson reveals his Fulham v Arsenal prediction

Paul Merson is backing Arsenal to continue their march towards the Premier League title with a 3-0 victory away to Fulham on Sunday.

The north London side start the weekend five points clear at the top of the Premier League table following their thrilling 3-2 win over Bournemouth last weekend.

Arsenal could have their lead cut to two points if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace away from home on Saturday evening ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Craven Cottage on the following day.

A win for the north London side would keep them at least five points clear at the top of the table with 11 games left to play this season.

And former Arsenal midfielder Merson is not expecting his old side to have any trouble against the Cottagers this weekend.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Arsenal are probably going to be just two points clear of Manchester City by the time they start this game.

“The Gunners need to keep their lead over City intact until the two sides meet next (26 April) or at least until Arsenal play Liverpool (9 April) away from home.

“They have to win this game. Fulham have done great but they’ll miss Joao Palhinha dearly. Fulham are not playing Arsenal off the pitch in this one. Both teams play expansive football and if the better players rise to the occasion, Arsenal should be able to get the win here.”

Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash in Portugal on Thursday night and will now switch their attentions to their trip across London.

Former Chelsea FC striker Chris Sutton is also backing the Gunners to claim a victory against the Cottagers – although he is tipping Mikel Arteta’s men to take the win with a narrow 2-1 scoreline.

Writing in his own column for BBC Sport, Sutton said: “What a great game this is going to be, and what a test for Arsenal.

“I really enjoyed watching the Gunners last week. Who would have thought that Mikel Arteta’s side would have been celebrating at full-time of a game against Bournemouth like they had just won the World Cup, but I get it – I was excited too, I actually jumped out of my seat when they scored their winner.

“What Arsenal are doing is brilliant, but I am concerned about whether they can keep it up because they are so stretched up front.

“Leandro Trossard came off injured against the Cherries and Eddie Nketiah has lost his way a bit. Gabriel Jesus has been back in training and I wonder how close he is to a return – because he is going to be massive in this run-in.

“Playing in the Europa League on Thursday is going to be a distraction for Arsenal but they have to focus on the Premier League now – when are they going to be in a position like this again?

“Fulham have been flying and will have a real go at them, the same as they did at Emirates Stadium in August when the Gunners came back from a goal down to win late on, with Jesus getting the crucial goal.

“This time? It is going to be another close one, but I am backing Arsenal to find a way, again.”