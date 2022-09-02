Gabriel Jesus vs Darwin Nunez Stats – Who Comes Out On Top?

They’re both South American and they both play in the Premier League – but how do Gabriel Jesus and Darwin Nunez compare?

Jesus has been settling into life at Arsenal following his transfer from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, while Nunez is now a Liverpool FC player after he signed from Benfica in a club-record deal in the same transfer window.

In this article, we’re going to take a close look at how both Jesus and Nunez have performed over the last few years for club and country, paying particularly close attention to their form in front of goal.

Whether you’re wondering whether to include either of the players in your fantasy football team or simply want to find out a bit more about their stats, you’re in the right place.

Introduction And Recent History

Forward Gabriel Jesus signed for Arsenal from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 for a fee widely reported to be in the region of £45m after having enjoyed plenty of success with the Citizens under Pep Guardiola.

The Brazil international joined Manchester City from Brazilian side Palmeiras in 2017 and quickly established himself as a key attacking player for the Sky Blues, helping them to win four Premier League titles and every other major trophy on offer bar the Champions League.

He is also a seasoned international player, having won Olympic Gold with Brazil in 2016 and having made more than 50 appearances for the Brazilian senior team.

Striker Darwin Nunez joined Liverpool FC from Benfica in the summer of 2022 for a fee widely reported to be around a club-record £85m.

Nunez had enjoyed two impressive seasons with Benfica before the Merseyside outfit made their move, with the attacker having initially moved to Europe to join Almeria from his native Uruguay in the summer of 2019.

He won two league titles with Penarol in his native Uruguay before making the move to Europe.

Jesus vs Nunez – Recent League Form

Let’s now start to take a look at how the numbers stack up for both Jesus and Nunez by examining their recent form at club level in the league.

During the 2019-20 season, Jesus started 21 of Manchester City’s 38 Premier League games, making a total of 34 appearances in the English top flight. That season, he scored 14 goals and made seven assists in the league.

In the same campaign, Nunez made a total of 30 appearances for Almeria in the Spanish second division. That season, he scored 16 goals for the Spanish club.

In 2020-21, Jesus started 22 of Manchester City’s 38 Premier League games, scoring nine goals and making four assists from a total of 29 appearances in the division.

Nunez, on the other hand, started 19 Portuguese top-flight games for Benfica, scoring six goals and making nine assists in a total of 29 appearances in the league.

During the 2021-22 season, Jesus started 21 games in the Premier League for Manchester City, making a further seven appearances from the bench. He scored eight goals and made eight assists in the top flight as Guardiola’s men won the title.

Nunez enjoyed his strongest season to date in Europe in the 2021-22 campaign. He started 24 games for Benfica in the league, scoring 26 goals and making four assists in a total of 28 run-outs in the Portuguese top flight.

It’s perhaps worth noting that despite being a regular fixture in the Manchester City team overall during his time at the club, the most number of Premier League games that Jesus started in a single season at The Etihad was 22 out of 38 games, in the 2020-21 campaign.

So, Jesus has been the more consistent performer and starter over the last few years, although Nunez is the younger of the pair and his numbers in his final season at Benfica clearly show plenty of promise.

What About In Europe?

Let’s now take a look at how both players have fared in European competition recently.

Jesus is by far the more experienced of the pair in the Champions League, with the Brazilian having featured in Europe’s elite club competition in five separate seasons. Nunez, on the other hand, had only played one season in the Champions League with Benfica prior to his move to Anfield, although he did feature in the Europa League in the 2020-21 campaign.

Jesus’ most fruitful season in the Champions League with Manchester City came in the 2019-20 campaign, when he scored six goals and made three assists in eight games in the competition.

In the 2021-22 season, Jesus netted four goals and made one assist in eight games in the Champions League, although he only started three times for Guardiola’s team in the competition that term.

During the 2021-22 season, Nunez scored an impressive six goals in 10 games for Benfica in the Champions League, having started six of those matches.

Prior to that, the Uruguay international scored five goals and made one assist in seven Europa League appearances in the 2020-21 campaign.

Jesus vs Nunez – Head To Head In Front Of Goal

Let’s now take a look at what the number say about the pair’s form in front of goal over the last few seasons. The numbers below show the total number of club goals scored and assists made per season in all competitions (assists numbers only include league and European games and do not include Nunez’s assist stats from his time at Almeria).

• 2019-20 season:

Jesus – 23 goals and 10 assists

Nunez – 16 goals and N/A assists

• 2020-21 season:

Jesus – 14 goals and 4 assists

Nunez – 14 goals and 10 assists

• 2021-22 season:

Jesus – 13 goals and 9 assists

Nunez – 34 goals and 4 assists

• Total:

Jesus – 50 goals and 23 assists

Nunez – 64 goals and 14 assists

So, Nunez has scored the most goals at club level in those three seasons, but Jesus has notched up more assists (although Nunez’s assist count from the 2019-20 campaign is not taken into account above).

What About On The International Stage?

Jesus is the more experienced player at international level. He made his senior international debut for Brazil in 2016 and, at the time of writing, had scored 19 goals from 56 games for his country.

He also won Olympic gold with Brazil at the 2016 Rio Olympics and was part of the Brazil side that won the Copa America in 2019.

Nunez made his senior international debut for Uruguay in 2019 and, at the time of writing, had scored two goals in 11 games for his country.

So, clearly Jesus is the more seasoned of the pair on the international stage, but Nunez has much of his career ahead of him to be able to make up the numbers.

How Old Are Jesus and Nunez?

Jesus is the older of the two players, with the Brazilian around two years older than his Uruguayan counterpart.

Gabriel Jesus was born on 3 April 1997 in Sao Paulo, Brazil and is currently 25 years old.

Darwin Nunez was born on 24 June 1999 in Artigas, Uruguay and is currently 23 years old.

How Tall Are Jesus and Nunez?

Nunez is by far the taller player of the pair. The Uruguay international stands at 187cm or 6ft 2ins tall. Jesus, meanwhile, is 12 centimeters shorter than Nunez, standing at 175cm or 5ft 9ins tall.

Gabriel Jesus vs Darwin Nunez – In Conclusion

So, that brings us to the end of our in-depth look at what the figures say about Gabriel Jesus and Darwin Nunez. We’ve taken a close look at their form for their clubs over the last few years and have also taken a glance at their international form.

Overall, Jesus can be considered to be the more consistent player in recent seasons in terms of his form in front of goal. That being said, Nunez is more than two years younger than his Brazilian counterpart and his numbers from the more recent seasons show plenty of promise.

You can find out much more about Gabriel Jesus and Darwin Nunez in our in-depth biographies by following the links below.

