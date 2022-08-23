Gabriel Martinelli vs Martin Odegaard – What Do The Stats Say?

They’re both young talents and both play for Arsenal, but what do the recent stats say about Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard?

The pair both moved to The Emirates in recent years and are seen as two of the key young players who make up part of the future of the north London club’s team.

They’re both attack-minded players, although Martinelli is more of an out-and-out forward, with Odegaard an attacking midfielder.

In this article, we’re going to compare Odegaard to Martinelli to see how the stats stack up between them and take a look at the main similarities and differences in the numbers.

Whether you’re wondering if you should include Martinelli or Odegaard in your fantasy football team or if you’re simply interested in a comparison between the two Gunners stars, this article will cover all bases.

So, let’s kick off our comparison of these two Arsenal stars.

Recent History And Introduction

Both Martinelli and Odegaard are seen as two bright prospects for the future of Arsenal. The pair joined Arsenal in recent years and have shown plenty of promise and potential as they look to establish themselves as regulars in the first team at The Emirates.

Martinelli arrived at Arsenal before Odegaard, with the Brazilian signing for the north London club from Brazilian side Ituano in the summer of 2019. The transfer fee was reported to be in the region of £6m. He made his Premier League debut in August 2019 and after his bright start at The Emirates, Martinelli was rewarded with a new and improved contract in the summer of 2020.

Odegaard first joined Arsenal on a loan deal from Real Madrid in January 2021 until the end of the 2020-21 campaign. He featured in 14 Premier League games for the Gunners before returning to Real Madrid in the summer of 2021.

However, in August 2021, Arsenal announced the signing of Odegaard in a permanent deal, with the Norway international penning an initial four-year contract. The transfer fee was reported to be in the region of €35m. Odegaard made his Premier League debut for Arsenal in January 2021.

In July 2022, Arsenal announced that Odegaard had been appointed as the club’s permanent captain.

Martinelli vs Odegaard – League Form

Let’s now take a look at Martinelli and Odegaard’s recent form in the league for Arsenal.

At the time of writing, Odegaard had only played one full season with the Gunners, while Martinelli had featured in four separate campaign for the north Londoners.

In the 2021-22 season, Martinelli started 21 of Arsenal’s 38 Premier League games. In total, he scored six goals and made six assists in the English top flight in 29 appearances for the north London side.

In the 2020-21 season, Martinelli started seven of Arsenal’s 38 Premier League games, making a further seven appearances from the bench. That season, he scored two goals and made one assist in the English top flight. However, he missed much of that campaign due to a serious knee injury.

Meanwhile, in the 2021-22 campaign, Odegaard started 32 of Arsenal’s 38 Premier League games, making a further four appearances from the bench. That season, Odegaard scored seven goals and made four assists in the Premier League as Arsenal finished fifth in the table.

Looking back at Odegaard’s previous six-month stint on loan in the 2020-21 campaign, the Norwegian netted one goal and made two assists in a total of 14 Premier League outings.

So, the numbers from previous seasons show that Odegaard has been more of an ever-present fixture in the Arsenal team than Martinelli, but the Brazilian has still managed to score a similar number of goals.

What About In Europe?

Arsenal did not play in Europe in the 2021-22 campaign, so there are no statistics available for that season.

In the 2020-21 season, Martinelli made six substitute appearances for the Gunners in the Europa League but did not score or make any assists during his total of 101 minutes in European action.

Odegaard featured in the Europa League for Arsenal in the 2020-21 season, with the attacking midfielder having scored one goal in six games for the Gunners that season. He featured much more regularly than Martinelli in Europe, notching up a total of 424 minutes of Europa League action. With Real Madrid, in the same campaign, Odegaard started two Champions League games for the Spanish side.

Martinelli vs Odegaard – Head To Head In Front Of Goal

Let’s now look at what the numbers say for both Martinelli and Odegaard in front of goal over the last three seasons in all competitions.

The numbers below show the total number of club goals scored per season in all competitions. Note that the numbers take into account Odegaard’s loan spells as well as his time at Real Madrid.

• 2019-20 season:

Martinelli – 10 goals

Odegaard – 7 goals

• 2020-21 season:

Martinelli – 2 goals

Odegaard – 2 goals

• 2021-22 season:

Martinelli – 6 goals

Odegaard – 7 goals

• Total:

Martinelli – 20 goals

Odegaard – 16 goals

So, Martinelli just beats Odegaard with the number of goals he has scored over the last few seasons, with the Brazilian having netted four more times than his Norwegian counterpart.

What About Their International Form?

Martinelli made his senior international debut for Brazil in March 2022 as a substitute in a World Cup qualifier against Chile. At the time of writing, Martinelli had made three appearances for Brazil without scoring a goal.

Odegaard made his senior international debut for Norway in August 2014 when he was just 15 years old. At the time of writing, he has featured 43 times in total for Norway, scoring two goals.

How Old Are Martinelli And Odegaard?

Martinelli is three-and-a-half years younger than Odegaard.

Martinelli was born on 18 June 2001 in Guarulhos, Brazil, and is currently 21 years old.

Odegaard was born on 17 December 1998 in Drammen, Norway, and is currently 23 years old.

How Tall are Martinelli And Odegaard?

One main number that Martinelli and Odegaard share is their height. They are both exactly the same height, both standing at 178cm or 5ft 10ins tall.

How Do Their Social Media Followings Compare?

Let’s now take a look to see how popular these two players are on social media.

At the time of writing, Martinelli had 1.4m followers on Instagram and 324,000 on Twitter.

Odegaard had 3.6m followers on Instagram and 2.2m followers on Facebook.

Martinelli vs Odegaard – In Conclusion

So, that brings us to the end of our in-depth analysis of Martinelli and Odegaard.

Both players have high levels of potential and can expect to feature regularly for Arsenal in the coming season, with Odegaard having recently been made the north London club’s new captain.

The pair both have a similar record in front of goal, although Martinelli has netted slightly more goals than Odegaard over the last few years.

That being said, Odegaard has been more of a regular starter in the Arsenal side during his time at the club and will be a popular choice for fantasy football players looking to add some value to their team. Martinelli, too, is a great option and looks set to be a regular fixture in the Arsenal side in the coming years.