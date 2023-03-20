Gary Lineker raves about Arsenal star after 4-1 win over Crystal Palace

Gary Lineker took to social media to lavish praise on Bukayo Saka after the England international helped to inspire Arsenal to a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Saka has been one of Arsenal’s star performers this season and the 21-year-old scored two goals and set up another in a stellar display in front of The Emirates faithful.

The attacker has now netted 12 goals and made 10 assists in 28 Premier League games this season and his contribution on Sunday helped Arsenal to secure a win which moved them eight points clear at the top of the table.

Former England star Lineker was highly impressed by what he saw from Saka on Sunday and used his Twitter account to praise the Arsenal star after the game.

Posting on Twitter, Lineker said: “Two goals and an assist for the irrepressible @BukayoSaka87 as @Arsenal march on.

“What a player, who, if we voted tomorrow, would get my vote for footballer of the year (yes, as a member of @theofficialfwa I do get a vote).”

Saka’s performance also drew praise from Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, whose side wrapped up a sixth straight win in the top flight as they continue to chase their first Premier League title since 2004.

Asked if Saka is the best player in the division on current form, Arteta told his post-match news conference: “I think the team did really well and we obviously have individuals that excel to be at the level that we want, but he was really, really good today again, affecting the result with his contribution, especially in the opponent’s box, so I’m really happy.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Leeds United at The Emirates on Saturday 1 April. The Gunners will take on the Whites after Manchester City host Liverpool FC in the day’s early kick-off.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool FC star Michael Owen praised Ben White for his performance and link-up play with Saka on Sunday.

White set Saka up for his first goal in the 43rd minute against the Eagles and Owen claimed that White is something of an “underrated” player for the Gunners.

“That partnership [Saka and White] was particularly impressive,” Owen told Premier League Productions. “That combination play is very important for Arsenal.

“Ben White gets forward, he links the play and has the pace to get back when he needs to. There was a lovely moment towards the end of the game where he made a tackle and was celebrating. I feel he’s a bit of a underrated player for Arsenal at the moment.”