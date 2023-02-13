Gary Neville rates Man United’s title chances after Arsenal slip up

Gary Neville doesn’t believe that Manchester United are in the title race despite the Red Devils moving five points behind Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag’s side closed the gap on the Gunners thanks to their 2-0 win at Leeds United on Sunday afternoon, a victory sealed by late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

The win for the Red Devils came after Arsenal were pegged back and held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford at The Emirates on Saturday – a result which allowed Manchester City to move to within three points of the Gunners ahead of their trip to take on the north Londoners on Wednesday night.

Arsenal’s draw with the Bees came after their 1-0 defeat by Everton and means that the north London side have now only won two of their last five games in the league.

Manchester United now sit two points behind City and five adrift of Arsenal – although Ten Hag’s side have played two games less than the Gunners.

Despite their position in the table, former Manchester United star Neville doesn’t feel that the Red Devils should be considered as genuine title contenders just yet.

“I genuinely don’t think they are in the Premier League title race,” Neville said of Manchester United on Sky Sports on Sunday.

“What was interesting was I was watching the second half [against Leeds] and I didn’t think United were going to get the goal and I didn’t think they were going to get the win.

“At that point I was thinking Erik ten Hag has actually prioritised the Barcelona game this week. He’s put Martinez and Varane on the bench and saved them for Barcelona and played Shaw and Maguire at centre-back.

“If he thought he could win the Premier League he would obviously prioritise that so I think even he’s thinking the title is beyond them. He got away with it today and it’s worked but I just don’t think they can win the Premier League.

“They’ve got so many games and I just don’t think they’re at the level of Man City and Arsenal right now.”

However, former England and Manchester United star Michael Owen disagrees with Neville and feels that the Red Devils are clearly in the title race because of their position in the table.

Asked if Manchester United are title challengers this season, Owen told Premier League Productions before Manchester City’s win over Aston Villa: “Absolutely.

“If Man City and Arsenal were playing like they were a few months ago, then I would say it’s between those two. But both of them are stumbling.

“Arsenal, one point from six. Man City, I can’t see them going on an amazing run like they have the last few years. They’ve got to play each other twice as well so there will be points dropped there.

“You have to include Manchester United, they’re second in the league! If you include Man City you’ve got to include United. There’s a lot of football to be played.”