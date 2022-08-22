Harry Kane vs Erling Haaland – Who Comes Out On Top?

Harry Kane and Erling Haaland are two of the most talented strikers in the Premier League.

Haaland completed a big-money transfer to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window, while Kane has been leading the line at Tottenham for the last few years.

In this article, we’re going to be taking a detailed look at both players to see what the stats say about their performances and how they are going to be faring in the Premier League in the seasons to come.

So, with the introductions out of the way, let’s begin taking a look at Kane vs Haaland.

Recent History

Erling Haaland completed his big-money transfer to Manchester City in the 2022 summer transfer window after having lit up the Bundesliga and Champions League with Borussia Dortmund.

The young forward signed for the Citizens in a deal believed to be worth in the region of £51m, making for a total of £85.5m including agent fees and other add-ons.

Haaland had been making the headlines at Dortmund following his excellent recent form in front of goal for the German side.

Kane has been leading the line for both England and Spurs in recent years and the striker’s performances helped the Three Lions to reach the Euro 2020 final.

Kane vs Haaland – League Form

In the 2021-22 season, Kane scored 17 goals and made nine assists in 37 Premier League games. In the 2020-21 campaign, Kane netted 23 goals and made 14 assists in 35 Premier League games for the north Londoners.

In the 2021-22 season, Haaland scored 22 goals and made seven assists in 24 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund as they finished in second in the table behind Bayern Munich. In the 2020-21 campaign, Haaland scored 27 goals and made six assists in 28 Bundesliga outings.

Given those recent stats, both players are good options in attack for fantasy football teams.

What About In Europe?

Haaland was in superb form for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League before his switch to Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

In the 2019-20 campaign, Haaland scored a highly-impressive 13 goals and made two assists in 15 Champions League games for Dortmund.

The following season in 2020-21, Haaland netted netted 10 goals and made two assists in eight Champions League outings. His tally made him the top scorer in the Champions League for that season. In 2021-22, Haaland scored three goals in three games in the Champions League.

Kane’s record in the Champions League is also pretty impressive. In the 2019-20 season, Kane scored six goals in five games for Tottenham.

In the 2020-21 season, Tottenham played in the Europa League, and Kane netted three goals and made two assists in five European games for the north Londoners that term.

In the 2021-22 campaign, Spurs were playing in the Europa Conference League, and Kane netted six goals in five games for the Lilywhites.

Both players are prolific in front of goal in Europe, and their recent records in continental football are both impressive.

Kane vs Haaland – Head to Head in Front of Goal

Now let’s take a look at how both players have fared in front of goal for their clubs in recent seasons.

Kane vs Haaland – Total club goals scored per season in all competitions

• 2019-20 season:

Haaland – 16 goals

Kane – 24 goals

• 2020-21 season:

Haaland – 41 goals

Kane – 33 goals

• 2021-22 season:

Haaland – 29 goals

Kane – 27 goals

• Total:

Haaland – 86 goals

Kane – 84 goals

As you can see, both players have a similar record in front of goal in recent seasons, with Haaland just ahead thanks to the Norwegian having netted two more goals than Kane in the last few campaign.

What about their International Form?

Harry Kane made his senior international debut for England in March 2015. He then went on to captain England for the first time in June 2017.

As of August 2022, Kane has scored 50 goals in 73 games for England in all competitions.

Erling Haaland made his senior international debut for Norway back in September 2019 against Malta. He netted his first international goal for Norway in September 2020 against Austria.

Since then, and as of August 2022, Haaland has scored 20 goals in 21 games for Norway in all competitions.

Both players have very impressive records in front of goal while playing for their countries. Haaland’s goal-to-game ratio is superior to Kane’s but the Norwegian has currently played many games less than his English counterpart.

How Old are Kane and Haaland?

The pair were both born in the month of July, but the Englishman is seven years old than his Norwegian counterpart.

Erling Haaland was born on 21 July 2000 and is 22 years old.

Harry Kane was born on 28 July 1993 and is 29 years old.

How Tall are Kane and Haaland?

Both Haaland and Kane are tall players who use their height to their advantage on the pitch.

Despite being younger, Haaland is taller than Kane, with the Norwegian standing at 195cm (6ft 5in) tall. Kane is 188cm (6ft 2in) tall.

How do their social media followings compare?

At the time of writing, Erling Haaland had 17.4m followers on Instagram. Meanwhile, Harry Kane had 12.9m followers on Instagram.

On Twitter, Haaland had 2.2m followers, while Nunez had 3.6m followers.

On Facebook, Haaland had 13m followers, and Kane had 11m followers.

Kane vs Haaland – In Conclusion

There’s no getting away from the fact that both Kane and Haaland are highly talented strikers whose stats in front of goal demonstrate just how key they are to their teams.

It’s no wonder that Kane has been leading the line for both England and Tottenham in recent years when you examine just how impressive his record is in front of goal for both teams.

Haaland’s numbers are particularly impressive when you consider that the Norwegian is just starting out in his career, with Kane seven years older than him.

If you’re wondering whether to include Kane or Haaland in your fantasy football team, then both players are excellent options. That being said, with Kane we have the benefit of knowing that he has years of Premier League experience under his belt, with Haaland having only moved to England in the summer of 2022.

On the other hand, despite his young age, Haaland’s stats in front of goal are pretty remarkable and it seems that he has a thrilling career ahead of him on the pitch.