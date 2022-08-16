Have Arsenal, Liverpool FC Or Man United Ever Been Relegated?

Have Arsenal, Liverpool FC or Manchester United ever been relegated from the Premier League?

There are a small group of clubs who can proudly declare that they have never been relegated from the Premier League since its inception in 1992. But who are they?

In this article, we’re going to take a look at the elite group of clubs who can say that they have never been relegated from the Premier League, plus look at their history when it comes to their participation in other competitions before the Premier League era.

So, with the introductions out of the way, let’s begin taking a look at the exclusive list of clubs who have never been relegated from the Premier League.

The Premier League – A Brief History

The Premier League is known for being one of the most prestigious and high-quality football leagues on the planet. But how was it founded?

It all started back in July 1991, when all of the clubs in English football’s top division signed the ‘Founder Members Agreement’, establishing the basic principles for the setting up of the Premier League.

In February 1992, the 22 First Division clubs resigned from the Football League together and three months later, the Premier League was founded as a limited company.

The Premier League was founded in time for the 1992-93 season and officially replaced English football’s First Division as the top tier in the country. The Premier League was commercially independent from the Football League and The FA, leaving it free to organise its own broadcast and sponsorship agreements.

The first TV deal was signed with BSkyB, with Sky Sports‘ coverage of the division having been one of the driving forces behind the swift development of the league.

Which Clubs Have Never Been Relegated From The Premier League?

Since its inception, there are only a small number of founding-member teams who can proudly declare that they have never been relegated from the prestigious division since having been part of the Premier League when it started. They are:

• Arsenal

• Chelsea FC

• Everton

• Liverpool FC

• Manchester United

• Tottenham Hotspur

A new addition to that list is Brighton and Hove Albion. The Seagulls were first promoted to the Premier League for the 2017-18 season and, at the time of writing, have not yet been relegated from the English top flight.

So in total, there are seven teams that can say they have never been relegated from the Premier League: Arsenal, Brighton And Hove Albion (in the division since 2017-18), Chelsea FC, Everton, Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Who Were The Founding Clubs Of The Premier League?

As mentioned above, the Premier League was officially founded for the 1992-93 season and the league initially comprised of 22 clubs.

The founding teams of the Premier League season were: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea FC, Coventry City, Crystal Palace, Everton, Ipswich Town, Leeds United, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Oldham Athletic, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, and Wimbledon.

Also as mentioned above, of those teams only Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Everton, Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been ever present in the top flight since the debut campaign.

The Premier League was reduced down to 20 teams at the end of the 1994-95 season, when four teams were relegated and only two were promoted.

When Were The Top Clubs Last Relegated?

So, we’ve already established that Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea FC, Everton, Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have never been relegated from the Premier League in its current format. But what about before that?

Arsenal were last relegated from English football’s top division back in the 1912-13 season, when they (as Woolwich Arsenal at the time) finished bottom of the Football League First Division table.

Manchester United were last relegated in the 1973-74 season when they finished second from bottom in the 1973–74 Football League First Division.

Chelsea FC were last relegated in the 1987-88 campaign, when they finished 18th in the league but then lost a relegation play-off tie with Middlesbrough.

Liverpool FC were last relegated in the 1953-54 season, when they bottom of the 22-team First Division behind Middlesbrough.

Everton were last relegated in the 1950-51 season after they finished bottom of the First Division table.

Tottenham Hotspur were last relegated back in the 1976-77 campaign when they finished bottom of the First Division table.

And finally, what about Brighton and Hove Albion? The Seagulls were last relegated in the 1982-83 season, when they finished bottom of the table and were sent down to the Second Division.

Meanwhile, despite having dominated English football’s top flight in recent years, Manchester City have been relegated from the Premier League. The Citizens were last relegated to the Football League First Division back in May 2001, after they finished 18th in the top-flight table.

However, Manchester City were soon back in the big-time, having won the First Division as champions the following season to seal an immediate return to the Premier League.

Who Were The First Clubs To Be Relegated From The Premier League?

The first three clubs to be officially relegated from the Premier League in its debut 1992-93 season were Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest.

That season, the champions were Manchester United, who finished ahead of Aston Villa and Norwich City. Arsenal finished 10th, Tottenham finished eighth and Chelsea FC ended up 11th. Liverpool FC were sixth and Everton came 13th.

Which Clubs Have Won The Most Premier League Titles?

The most successful team in the Premier League era is Manchester United, with the Red Devils having won the division 13 times. Behind them is Manchester City, who have claimed six titles, all of which have come since 2011-12.

Arsenal have won three Premier League titles since the league was formed, and Chelsea FC have won five Premier League crowns.

Premier League Champions By Year:

1992-93 – Manchester United

1993-94 – Manchester United

1994-95 – Blackburn Rovers

1995-96 – Manchester United

1996-97 – Manchester United

1997-98 – Arsenal

1998-99 – Manchester United

1999-00 – Manchester United

2000-01 – Manchester United

2001-02 – Arsenal

2002-03 – Manchester United

2003-04 – Arsenal

2004-05 – Chelsea FC

2005-06 – Chelsea FC

2006-07 – Manchester United

2007-08 – Manchester United

2008-09 – Manchester United

2009-10 – Chelsea FC

2010-11 – Manchester United

2011-12 – Manchester City

2012-13 – Manchester United

2013-14 – Manchester City

2014-15 – Chelsea FC

2015-16 – Leicester City

2016-17 – Chelsea FC

2017-18 – Manchester City

2018-19 – Manchester City

2019-20 – Liverpool FC

2020-21 – Manchester City

2021-22 – Manchester City