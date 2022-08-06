The Top 10 Highest-Paid Women’s Tennis Players Of All Time

Who are the highest-paid women’s tennis players in history? Tennis can be a very lucrative sport for those competing at the top level, and the prize money on offer for the top tournaments has been increasing year on year.

In this article, we’re going to take a look at the top ten highest-paid women’s tennis players of all time based on their total career prize money earnings provided by the WTA, up to date as of August 2022.

We’re going to take a look at each player’s story and see who comes out on top as the richest women’s tennis players of all time based on their total winnings from playing the sport.

So, without any further ado, let’s start by seeing who comes in at number 10 on the list of women’s tennis’ top earners.

10) Svetlana Kuznetsova – $25.8m

• Total Career Prize Money: $25,816,890 (£21.4m)

• Total Career Singles Titles: 18

• Total Career Grand Slam Singles Titles: 2

• Highest Ranking: 2

Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia won a total of two grand slam singles titles during a decorated career which also included a total of 18 singles titles.

After having turned professional in 2000, Kuznetsova claimed her first grand slam title at the 2004 US Open, defeating Elena Dementieva in straight sets at Flushing Meadows.

Her second grand slam title followed in 2009 at the French Open, where she beat fellow Russian Dinara Safina in the final to claim the Roland Garros crown.

Kuznetsova’s impressive career bagged her a total of $25,816,890 (£21.4m) in total prize money to place her at number 10 in the all-time highest earners in the sport.

9) Agnieszka Radwanska – $27.7m

• Total Career Prize Money: $27,683,807 (£22.9m)

• Total Career Singles Titles: 20

• Total Career Grand Slam Singles Titles: 0

• Highest Ranking: 2

Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland enjoyed a sparkling career despite never having won a grand slam singles title.

The Krakow-born player enjoyed a career-high ranking of number two in the world in July 2012 and came closest to winning a grand slam title at Wimbledon that year, losing to Serena Williams in three sets.

Despite not claiming a grand slam title, Radwanska still managed to win 20 career singles titles and earn $27,683,807 (£22.9m) in total prize money.

8) Angelique Kerber – $31.9m

• Total Career Prize Money: $31,886,468 (£26.4m)

• Total Career Singles Titles: 14

• Total Career Grand Slam Singles Titles: 3

• Highest Ranking: 1

Born in Germany but of Polish descent, Angelique Kerber is a former women’s world number one who has claimed an impressive three grand slam titles during her decorated career.

After having turned professional in 2003, Kerber claimed her first grand slam title at the 2016 Australian Open, beating Serena Williams in the final in three sets.

She then followed that up by winning the US Open in the same year, overcoming Karolina Pliskova in the final in three sets.

Her next grand slam title followed two years later at Wimbledon in 2018, when she beat Serena Williams in straight sets in the final at SW19.

Her glittering career has earned her a total of $31,886,468 (£26.4m) in prize money to place her at number eight on this list.

7) Petra Kvitova – $34.2m

• Total Career Prize Money: $34,193,491 (£28.3m)

• Total Career Singles Titles: 29

• Total Career Grand Slam Singles Titles: 2

• Highest Ranking: 2

Next up is Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, who has won both of her grand slam titles to date at Wimbledon.

She first triumphed at the All England Club in 2011, beating Maria Sharapova in the final in straight sets, before winning again at SW19 in 2014, when she overcame Eugenie Bouchard in straight sets.

A former world number two, Kvitova has won 29 career singles titles and has earned a total of $34,193,491 (£28.3m) in prize money.

6) Victoria Azarenka – $34.4m

• Total Career Prize Money: $34,449,618 (£28.5m)

• Total Career Singles Titles: 21

• Total Career Grand Slam Singles Titles: 2

• Highest Ranking: 1

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus has won two grand slam titles, both at the Australian Open. She first won the title in Melbourne in 2012, beating Maria Sharapova in the final, before defending her crown the following year, this time defeating Li Na in the showpiece.

Azarenka, who turned professional back in 2003, is a former world number one who has won a total of 21 career singles titles.

In total, the Belarusian has earned an impressive $34,449,618 (£28.5m) in career prize money from playing tennis.

5) Caroline Wozniacki – $35.2m

• Total Career Prize Money: $35,233,415 (£29.1m)

• Total Career Singles Titles: 30

• Total Career Grand Slam Singles Titles: 1

• Highest Ranking: 1

Born in Odense in Denmark, Caroline Wozniacki turned professional in 2005 and enjoyed a sparkling career in the sport.

She is a former world number one and won her first and only grand slam title at the Australian Open back in January 2018, beating Simona Halep in the final in straight sets.

In total, Wozniacki won 30 career singles titles and reached the US Open final in both 2009 and 2014. She retired from playing tennis in early 2020 having earned a total of $35,233,415 (£29.1m) in career prize money.

4) Maria Sharapova – $38.8m

• Total Career Prize Money: $38,777,962 (£32.1m)

• Total Career Singles Titles: 36

• Total Career Grand Slam Singles Titles: 5

• Highest Ranking: 1

Maria Sharapova first burst onto the scene in 2004 when she won her first and only Wimbledon title, defeating two-time defending champion Serena Williams in the final in straight sets.

The Russian would go on to win all four of the grand slams, including two French Opens, claiming a total of five major titles during her sparkling career.

A former world number one, Sharapova soon became a household name and won a total of 36 career singles titles. She retired in February 2020 after having won a total of $38,777,962 (£32.1m) in career prize money from tennis.

3) Simona Halep – $39.7m

• Total Career Prize Money: $39,663,297 (£32.8m)

• Total Career Singles Titles: 23

• Total Career Grand Slam Singles Titles: 2

• Highest Ranking: 1

Simona Halep of Romania won her first grand slam title at the 2018 French Open, defeating Sloane Stephens in three sets in the final.

She then followed that up by claiming her second major crown the following year, this time at Wimbledon, by beating Serena Williams in straight sets in the final.

Halep is a former world number one who has won a total of 23 career singles titles. She has earned a total of $39,663,297 (£32.8m) in prize money from tennis, as of the time of writing.

2) Venus Williams – $42.3m

• Total Career Prize Money: $42,285,378 (£32.8m)

• Total Career Singles Titles: 49

• Total Career Grand Slam Singles Titles: 7

• Highest Ranking: 1

Venus Williams won her first grand slam title at Wimbledon back in 2000, when she beat defending champion Lindsay Davenport in straight sets in the final.

A true great of the game, Venus went on to win a further six grand slam titles – winning seven in total (five at Wimbledon and two at the US Open).

Williams is a former world number and has picked up an impressive 49 singles titles during her glittering career. In total, she has earned $42,285,378 (£32.8m) in career prize money from tennis to place her only behind one player in the all-time top earners list.

1) Serena Williams – $94.6m

• Total Career Prize Money: $94,588,910 (£78.4m)

• Total Career Singles Titles: 73

• Total Career Grand Slam Singles Titles: 23

• Highest Ranking: 1

Top of the list is tennis legend Serena Williams. After having turned professional in 1995, Serena claimed her first grand slam title in 1999 on home soil at the US Open, beating Martina Hingis in the final.

Serena would go on to establish herself as one of the greatest tennis players in history, having ended the year as world number one five times and having picked up an astonishing 23 grand slam singles title.

In total, Williams has won 73 career singles titles, and she has earned a total of $94,588,910 (£78.4m) in career prize money to make her the highest-earning women’s tennis player of all time.