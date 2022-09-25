Laver Cup 2022: John McEnroe’s Team World win for first time in explosive final-day comeback

Team Europe had won the Laver Cup on all four previous occasions. Now they went into the final day of competition needing two match-wins to win it for a fifth time.

That the man whose brainchild this was, Roger Federer, had used this very event to play his last ever match—an emotional doubles with old friend and rival Rafael Nadal—had certainly cranked up the expectations and hopes a notch.

The aftermath of that ‘Fedal’ doubles match was almost overwhelming for the protagonists, despite missing out on a fairytale-style concluding win for both men. For Nadal would not play again in the event either: He was needed back home where his wife was due to give birth.

All the more reason why Federer’s teammates would want to put a winning seal on the weekend. After all, the Swiss had stayed on for the duration, sharing the bench, cheering on each and every colleague, and throwing in some coaching advice at every turn. The camaraderie and the affection were tangible.

So it fell to Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini to go for the first win against Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jack Sock—after the Italian world No15 had helped Novak Djokovic to a doubles win late last night.

If Europe could pull that one off—and make no mistake, Sock was as formidable a doubles player as any man on either team—it would open the door for a rip-roaring climax for Djokovic, who had done double-duty on Saturday night in splendid style.

The 21-time Major champion, against Auger-Aliassime, would be old master against young pretender, 35 years old against 22, and the mighty Serb had edged their first match, in Rome this year, in a close tussle. And as Djokovic said after his demolition of Frances Tiafoe on Saturday, the black court here suits his game, keeping the ball low and deadly.

First, though, it was Murray—who suffered a tough three-set loss to de Minaur on the first day—and Berrettini—who edged Auger-Aliassime just as tight a nail-biter.

And their tails were up from the word go. A quick break was followed by another that left Murray serving for the set. And he obliged with a love hold, 6-2. But as happens so often in doubles, the momentum shifted at the start of the second, a break in the second game, and a 3-0 lead to Team World. Europe had break-back chances but could not convert, and the outstanding serving of Auger-Aliassime saw them to the set, 6-3.

And in the tie-breaker, World took a 7-5 lead, Europe levelled at 8-8, but Murray netted a volley, while Sock nailed the killer blow at the net to take the match, 10-8.

The packed arena would therefore be treated to at least two singles matches, and Europe fielded first Stefanos Tsitsipas against Frances Tiafoe then, if needed, Casper Ruud against Taylor Fritz.

First, Djokovic needed to keep Europe in the lead against the flying-high Auger-Aliassime. Djokovic took a speedy first-game break, but the Canadian hit back immediately to level 2-2. And come the eighth game, he ripped a series of winners past Djokovic to break to love, 5-3, and served out the set, 6-3. Perhaps the weight of those two evening matches on Saturday, after a lack of competition for so long, had drained the batteries.

Auger-Aliassime then broke in the first game of the second, with Djokovic seeming to have tightness in his racket wrist. He kept shaking it out, and apparently had strapping under his sweat band. Federer got into coach mode again, suggesting the Serb put pressure on the Canadian’s backhand. That done, sure enough Djokovic drew errors and a love break, to a huge ovation from his team: 3-3.

However, the Canadian was playing very well, held to love for 5-5, and again took it to a tie-break. There, they changed ends 4-2 to World, and Auger-Aliassime worked 6-2, four match points. A huge forehand winner, and World took the points, and the lead for the first time, 10-8.

It had been an outstanding performance from the Canadian, with three times as many winners as Djokovic, twice as many net points won, and it paved the way for a World victory: Tiafoe needed only to beat Tsitsipas, which he had done twice in their four meetings.

But it was Tsitsipas who went on the attack from the first ball, breaking in the fourth and consolidating for 4-1. Another break, a hold to love, and he had the set, 6-1 in just 20 minutes.

The second set lived up to the expectations of their past matches, as close and tense as it can get. They battled to a tie-break, and the noise became deafening, as the set-winning point switched from man to man. It was vital that Tiafoe held on to take it to the deciding set, but vital that Tsitsipas win the match to take it to a final match.

But it was Tiafoe who won the final point of the set, after saving four match points, 7-6(11). If he could do the same in the match tiebreak, first to 10, he would seal victory for Team World.

Tiafoe continued in the same attacking vein, marching to a 7-4 lead, and had the crowd on its feet with a drop, lob, forehand-winner combo. It was enough to get it done, a exhibition style conclusion for one of tennis’s showmen, 10-8, and the roof lifted off the O2.

Heartbreak, of course for Tsitsipas in particular, and for Team Europe in general. This one meant more than just a win for the Europe squad, it had meant celebrating the main man, Federer—and allowing him to lift the Laver Cup.

Tiafoe was, naturally, ecstatic: “It is an unbelievable feeling. Our captain Jonny Mac was tired of losing… saying we needed to get it done this year on his fifth try. All week leading up I kept saying this was our year.”

Bjorn Borg was left to lift the Europe spirits after the match—a tough task given the nature of the weekend, and that Federer had already lost his last competitive match on Day 1 with Nadal, and had now seen the team lose the trophy for the first time.

Borg said: “For me, it was very special to have this team, this great team. Of course right now we are a little disappointed because we lost, but the tennis has been great—good matches, close matches.

“But to have the big four, and they are different with the younger generation, it’s been fantastic. Roger here, one of the greats, retiring from tennis, stepped away, and we are all a little bit sad about that.

“But we had a good time. Of course we wanted to win. I mean, that’s why we are here… But we will definitely be back and bring the Cup back to Europe.”

The next edition of the Laver Cup will be held in Vancouver Canada—a highly appropriate location on two counts. Auger-Aliassime was a key component in this year’s victory, and only continues to grow into his talent.

And the venue’s name? Rogers Arena.