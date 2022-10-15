Paul Merson reveals his confident prediction for Leeds United v Arsenal

Paul Merson is tipping Arsenal to claim a comfortable 3-0 victory at Leeds United on Sunday afternoon, backing the Gunners to “rip them to shreds”.

The north London side start the weekend on top of the Premier League table after their thrilling 3-2 victory over Liverpool FC at The Emirates last weekend.

Arsenal are currently a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who will travel to take on Liverpool FC at Anfield in Sunday’s later kick-off, and so the Gunners could be four points ahead of the Citizens by the time that game begins.

Leeds United are currently in 14th place in the table after having lost their most recent outing 2-1 to Crystal Palace last weekend.

The Whites have not won any of their last five Premier League games, having suffered two defeats and played out three draws during that time.

Despite Leeds having the home advantage, former Gunners star Merson is backing Arsenal to claim a straightforward win over the Whites to continue their strong start to the new season under Mikel Arteta.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “You’ve got to give credit where it’s due – Arsenal have played very well this season.

“Over the years, you just wouldn’t know if they’d win this match. I’d be shocked if they don’t win this weekend, and I haven’t had that feeling in several years.

“Leeds will jump out of the blocks at a hundred miles an hour, but Arsenal will eventually take over and rip them to shreds.”

Chris Sutton is also predicting a win for Arsenal on Sunday, with the ex-Chelsea FC star tipping the Gunners to walk away from Elland Road with a 3-1 victory.

Sutton feels that the Gunners are full of confidence and their players “buzzing” thanks to their strong start to the campaign.

“Leeds were superb for the first 45 minutes against Crystal Palace but they could not sustain it,” Sutton wrote in his column for BBC Sport. “This game might follow the same pattern, with Leeds putting so much into it early on, then being picked off later.

“However it plays out, I’m expecting Arsenal to win because they are absolutely buzzing at the moment. That confidence will be there because of their performance to beat Liverpool – I wasn’t too far off with my 4-1 prediction either – and they have got plenty of goals in their front three.

“If Leeds are as aggressive as I think they will be, there will be plenty of space for Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka to run in behind, and plenty of chances for Gabriel Jesus too.”

Meanwhile, Merson also singled out Granit Xhaka for special praise heading into Arsenal’s trip to Elland Road.

The Switzerland international has been widely lauded for his strong performances for the Gunners and he was named as the man of the match after his side’s 3-1 win over Tottenham in the north London derby.

The 30-year-old has started all of Arsenal’s Premier League games this season and has already netted two goals and made three assists – something which Merson believes is partly down to a positional shift by Arteta.

“Granit Xhaka has been absolutely outstanding this season,” said Merson. “He’s been played further forward, and he’s been reliable – all of them have been. Arsenal haven’t carried one player this season, and every player has been playing well every week.”

