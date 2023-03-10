Paul Merson explains his Leicester v Chelsea FC prediction

Paul Merson reckons that Chelsea FC are set to play out a 1-1 draw in their away clash against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

After a difficult spell for the Blues under Graham Potter, the south west London side head into Saturday’s game after having booked their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals thanks to their victory over Borussia Dortmund in midweek.

The south west London side also claimed a vital 1-0 win at home to Leeds United in the Premier League last weekend and will now be looking to carry some momentum forwards into the last few games of the season.

As things stand, Chelsea FC are 10th in the table and 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

The Blues are now preparing for a trip to the King Power Stadium as they look to make it back-to-back victories in the Premier League – but former Arsenal midfielder Merson reckons that Potter’s side are likely to be held to a draw in Saturday’s game.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Chelsea are starting to look like an interesting unit now. Two back-to-back wins and two clean sheets and all of a sudden, you start to see their potential.

“I would want Graham Potter to stay with the same team that beat Borussia Dortmund comfortably on Tuesday night. I hope he doesn’t go and alter the team and make a number of changes.

“For me, Potter has to pick his strongest team and get a roll going. You need stability and you need continuity and Chelsea have suffered from making too many changes in recent times. His team selection was spot on against Dortmund and they reaped the rewards for it.

“I think Leicester are a different team with James Maddison in the playing XI. He’s got the guile to work Chelsea and I’ve got the feeling that the Blues are going to make five or six changes for this one. If they do that, I don’t see how they’re going to win it.”

Meanwhile, former Chelsea FC star Sutton feels that the Blues will have enough to claim a narrow 1-0 win away to the Foxes and boost their hopes of climbing the Premier League table in the final few weeks of the season.

The ex-forward feels that Chelsea FC’s morale-boosting win over Dortmund in midweek can act as a building block for a positive run of form for the Blues.

Writing in his own column for BBC Sport, Sutton said: “Leicester have lost their past three league games and also went out of the FA Cup. They are struggling, and their manager Brendan Rodgers is coming under a bit of pressure.

“The Foxes actually performed pretty well in their defeat against Southampton last time out but they need a positive result here otherwise the atmosphere at King Power Stadium might start to turn ugly.

“I don’t see them getting one, though. Chelsea’s Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday was huge for their season and I am expecting Graham Potter’s side to build on that here.

“The Blues don’t score many, but I worry about Leicester defensively and I think they can get picked apart. So, I’m going for Chelsea to sneak it, but only just.”