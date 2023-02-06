Liverpool FC and Manchester City are still “pushing hard” to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund along with Real Madrid this summer, according to reports.

The Athletic is claiming that both of the Premier League clubs continue to hold a strong interest in signing the 19-year-old ahead of next season as they look to bring the England international back to the Premier League.

The same story says that although Real Madrid still consider Bellingham to be a “priority signing” for them, they are aware that they may not be able to compete with the financial strength of the Premier League clubs.

According to the article, Real Madrid have been working hard on a possible deal to sign Bellingham “for months” but the Spanish club are facing competition from two of England’s top clubs.

Real Madrid will continue to push to land Bellingham this summer, but they are aware that any package they are able to offer is likely to fall short of what will be available in England, the story says.

Bellingham is widely considered to be one of English football’s most exciting prospects, and he has been a regular fixture in the Dortmund team this season, scoring 10 goals and making five assists in 24 games in all competitions.

The teenager also scored one goal and made one assist in five games for England at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool FC have been struggling to find consistent form this season and the Reds are currently 10th in the Premier League table and 11 points adrift of the top four.

The Merseyside outfit have lost three of their last four Premier League games and now face a serious uphill battle to get back into the Champions League qualification spots before the end of the season.

And former Aston Villa man Gabriel Agbonlahor feels that Liverpool FC – who lost 3-0 to Wolves on Saturday – will not be able to attract the likes of Bellingham if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“I think the problem, Paul, is that you have been linked with Bellingham,” Agbonlahor told a caller on talkSPORT over the weekend.

“Liverpool fans want Bellingham in, but he is not even going to look twice at coming to Liverpool. He is going to choose Manchester City, Real Madrid, all these other teams if you are not playing in the big competitions.”