Jamie Carragher admits he ‘hopes’ Liverpool FC transfer rumour is true

Jamie Carragher has admitted that he is hoping the transfer rumours linking Liverpool FC with a swoop for Jude Bellingham are true, saying that the Reds have a “huge job” on their hands when it comes to rebuilding their midfield next year.

Bellingham has long been linked with a potential return to England following his fine form for German side Borussia Dortmund – and he was touted as a possible target for the Reds in the recent summer transfer window.

A switch failed to materialise, however, and The Athletic this week reported that although Liverpool FC are sure to be “in the mix” for Bellingham’s signature next year, the Merseyside outfit are likely to face “fierce” competition from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea FC for the England international.

Now, Liverpool FC legend Carragher has revealed his stance on the rumours linking Bellingham with a switch to Anfield, saying that he would love to see the Merseyside outfit sign the promising teenager and underlining that the Reds have plenty of work to do in next year’s transfer windows.

“I’ve seen the links, of course, but I just hope they’re true,” Carragher told talkSPORT when asked about the rumours linking Bellingham with a move to Liverpool FC.

“No one knows, do they? But there’s no doubt that Liverpool will have a huge job in the summer, or whether that’s in January, in terms of reconstructing their midfield.

“Just because of the age profile of a lot of the midfield players and also the fact that I think there’s two or three players out of contract at the end of the season.

“So before you ever even think about the actual quality of maybe something extra that they need, it’s obvious because of the situation the club finds itself in that they’ll need two or three midfield players in the summer.

“And if Jude Bellingham is one of them, fantastic, because he is a great player. And as I said, there’s going to be a lot of rumours between now and the end of the season with different midfield players. I just hope that one’s true.”

The 19-year-old impressed for Dortmund last season, scoring three goals and making eight assists in 32 Bundesliga games as they finished second in the table.

Bellingham, who has been capped 15 times by England, has scored 10 goals in 90 games for Borussia Dortmund over the last two seasons.

Despite the persistent transfer rumours, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool FC will make a concrete effort to sign Bellingham next year.

Speaking back in July, Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp claimed that the player was “not on the market” as he dismissed the reports linking the Reds with a move for Bellingham.

“He’s not on the market, so that’s the first problem with that player,” Klopp said during the summer transfer window. “Well, that’s the only problem with that player!”

Dortmund themselves also recently insisted that the player is “very happy” at the club, with the German outfit not resigned to losing the midfielder next summer.

“Jude is very happy at the club, he is very committed to us,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl recently told BT Sport, as quoted by The Athletic. “Hopefully he can stay, next season and for a long time. We try to keep our best players. Jude is one of those and we try to keep them for as long as possible.

“But in the end, money is another aspect and England pays a lot more than Germany. We have to renew our philosophy every year.”

