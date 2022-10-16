Jamie Carragher explains his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man City

Jamie Carragher is backing Liverpool FC and Manchester City to play out a draw in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Anfield.

The Reds head into the game looking to return to winning ways in the English top flight after their 3-2 defeat by Arsenal at The Emirates last weekend left them 14 points behind the leaders – although Liverpool FC have played one game fewer than many of their rivals.

Liverpool FC have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League this term and have so far only managed to win two of their eight games in the top flight.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are second in the table and a point behind leaders Arsenal as they chase their third straight Premier League title this season.

Liverpool FC have an excellent record against Manchester City at home in the Premier League. Indeed, the Citizens have only won twice in 25 Premier League encounters at Anfield.

The Reds also won the most recent meeting between the two sides when they claimed a 3-1 victory over the Citizens in the Community Shield at Wembley back in July.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher is expecting to see the home side take the game to City and use the Anfield crowd to their advantage – but he is ultimately tipping the game to end all square.

“I don’t expect Liverpool to take a backward step – it’s not their style,” Carragher told Sky Sports. “They’re at Anfield so I expect to use the crowd and be really aggressive and make it as difficult as they can for Manchester City.

“I think it will be a tough game for both. Manchester City don’t have a great record at Anfield but Liverpool are up against the best team in the world. I think it will be a great game and a draw again – 1-1 or 2-2 like last season.”

Meanwhile, former Chelsea FC star Chris Sutton feels that Manchester City are poised to lay down a marker in the title race by claiming a thumping 4-1 win at Anfield.

The ex-striker believes that City will be able to “wipe the floor” with the Reds and claim a win that would all but end Liverpool FC’s Premier League title hopes for the season.

“It is hard to make a case for Liverpool still being in the title race anyway, but if City go to Anfield and win then it really is all over for Jurgen Klopp’s side – they would have no chance,” Sutton wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

“City will know that, and they know they could land a knockout blow. Erling Haaland was rested in midweek so he will be ready – and I think City are that good, they will wipe the floor with them.

“Liverpool’s high line has been causing them problems anyway – Rangers were able to get at them in the first half on Wednesday – so they would have to be very brave to try that against Haaland.

“They might still create opportunities, because of the way City are set up, but when you look at both teams, City are just too good.

“Pep Guardiola’s side scored four at Anfield in February 2021, and I think they will match that. I almost went for them to get five, which City last managed there in 1937, but either way this will be a walloping.”

Liverpool FC certainly have some work to do to turn around their Premier League form, as this is has so far been their slowest start to a top-flight season since 2012-13, when they finished seventh.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are bidding to make it 23 games unbeaten on the road in the Premier League as they look to stretch their club-record run in games away from The Etihad.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip