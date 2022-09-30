Chris Sutton reveals his prediction for Man City v Man United

Chris Sutton is backing Manchester City to assert their dominance in the Premier League by claiming a 4-1 victory over Manchester United in Sunday’s derby clash at The Etihad.

Defending champions City have been in excellent form so far this term, picking up 17 points from their first seven games to leave them second and a point behind Arsenal heading into Sunday’s showdown.

Pep Guardiola’s men – helped by Erling Haaland’s incredible return of 11 goals in seven games – have by far the best goal difference in the division (+17) having scored 23 times and conceded six in their opening seven games.

After a shaky start to life under new manager Erik ten Hag, Manchester United have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, having won their last four Premier League games on the trot to leave them fifth in the table and five points behind City with a game in hand.

The Red Devils’ impressive run of wins includes victories over the likes of Liverpool FC, Leicester City and Arsenal – but most would agree that Sunday’s clash represents their toughest assignment so far this season.

Former Chelsea FC and Celtic star Sutton feels that Manchester City are likely to secure a comfortable victory on Sunday – even if Manchester United will pose a threat on the counter-attack.

“For all the positivity about Manchester United’s progress under Erik ten Hag, they are playing Manchester City – who are the best team in the country and by far the best team in Manchester,” Sutton wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

“We saw Arsenal created chances against United in their last league game, but failed to take them. If City play anywhere near as well as they can do, they will do the same – and they won’t miss.

“United could cause them problems on the counter, but a more likely scenario is that they are going to get pumped.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has issued a rallying cry ahead of Sunday’s clash, saying that he and his team-mates will be vying for a victory in honour of the club’s fans.

The two teams last met in the Premier League at The Etihad back in March, when Manchester City claimed a dominant 4-1 victory in front of their home fans thanks to Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez’s doubles.

France defender Varane, who has started four of Manchester United’s six Premier League games this season, is feeling motivated by the prospect of winning Sunday’s derby for the club’s supporters.

“The rivalry is mainly from the supporters, it’s important for them and we respect that,” Varane, 29, told L’Equipe. “We want to make them happy, so we want to fight and win against teams like [Manchester] City and Liverpool.

“You have to feel what the fans want from you and what they want. It’s very important.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip