Patrice Evra reveals his prediction for Man City v Man United

Patrice Evra is tipping his old club Manchester United to take a point from Sunday’s derby clash with Manchester City by earning a 2-2 draw.

The Red Devils have been in good form in recent weeks, having won their last four games on the trot in the Premier League after having lost their opening two games of the campaign under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United are five points behind Manchester City but have played a game less than their bitter local rivals, who are bidding to claim their third successive Premier League title triumph under Pep Guardiola this term.

Ten Hag’s side know that a win at The Etihad on Sunday would move them to within two points of their neighbours with a game in hand as they look to continue their recent steady climb up the Premier League table.

Manchester United’s defence will need to be on top form on Sunday to keep the likes of Erling Haaland at bay – and former Red Devils star Evra feels that Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez will be key for the visitors.

Predicting a 2-2 draw, Evra told Metro: “I think we will see goals in this one. Ten Hag will want to impress the United fans. Winning a derby can give you a lot of credit.

“Guardiola will always want to destroy United. I expect a very good game, a really good derby and I expect Haaland to show himself, to make a statement that he is the best striker in the world. I expect Martinez and Varane to be up for the battle. It’s 50-50 for me.”

As far as team news goes, Manchester United will be without captain Harry Maguire for Sunday’s clash after the defender picked up a knock while on international duty with England, while Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are both doubts.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will be missing defender John Stones after he picked up a hamstring injury during the international break.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s clash, Red Devils boss Ten Hag admitted he is relishing his first taste of the Manchester derby.

“I played in many derbies and I know what derbies, what they are,” said Ten Hag. “With rivals, what they do with each other, I think, and I know, it’s the most important game in Manchester area for the fans.

“It excites me. You want to be involved in these games, because it gives a good vibe, it gives so much energy. You do everything to win that game.”

Meanwhile, Ten Hag dedicated his Premier League manager of the month award to all of his staff after the Dutchman scooped the September prize.

The new Manchester United manager led his side to Premier League victories over Leicester City and Arsenal during September as the Red Devils bounced back from their difficult start to the campaign.

“What we achieve as a group, we did it together,” said Ten Hag when asked about what winning the award means for him and his team. “It tells us we are going in the right direction, but tells us further on nothing.

“[We are] that short in the season, we know there is a lot of space for improvement, we have to improve. But it gives us this positive that we are in the right direction but it also tells us we have to work really hard to get to a higher level.”

The Dutchman has become only the second manager to win the award since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013 – with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having claimed it in February 2019.

