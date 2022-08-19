When Did Man United Last Win The Premier League Or A Trophy?

Manchester United are one of the most famous and most successful football clubs in the world. Founded in 1878, United dominated the opening years of the Premier League era with Sir Alex Ferguson at the helm.

When were the Red Devils last crowned champions of England? Manchester United last won the Premier League title in the 2012-13 season, which was Ferguson’s final campaign in charge.

In this article, we’re going to take a look at Manchester United’s most recent Premier League title success and also look back at some of their remarkable achievements from the recent past.

So, with the introductions out of the way, let’s start taking a close look at Manchester United’s recent success.

When Did Man United Last Win The Premier League?

Manchester United last won the Premier League in the 2012-13 season under Sir Alex Ferguson. That means that the Red Devils last won the Premier League title 9 years ago.

That season, the Red Devils finished top of the table and 11 points ahead of local rivals Manchester City, with Chelsea FC and Arsenal making up the rest of the top four.

Robin van Persie was one of the key driving forces behind Manchester United’s title success that season. The Dutch striker completed a controversial £24m move to Old Trafford from Arsenal in August 2012 and went on to score 26 Premier League goals to help fire Manchester United to the title in the 2012-13 campaign. Wayne Rooney also scored 12 league goals for the Red Devils that season.

The 2012-13 season ended up being Sir Alex Ferguson’s final campaign in charge at Old Trafford, with the Scot having announced his intention to retire in early May 2013. “The decision to retire is one that I have thought a great deal about. It is the right time,” Ferguson said at the time.

Ferguson is the most decorated and successful manager in the club’s history, having won 13 league titles, two Champions Leagues, five FA Cups and four League Cups.

David Moyes was brought in as Ferguson’s successor at Old Trafford but only lasted 10 months before being sacked by the club following a poor run of form.

When Did Man United Last Win A Trophy?

Manchester United last won a major trophy in 2017, when they won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho. That means that the Red Devils last won a major trophy 5 years ago. That season, Manchester United had also won the League Cup under Mourinho.

Their most recent trophy came when the Red Devils beat 2-0 Ajax in the Europa League final on 24 May 2017, with Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan netting either side of half-time for the Red Devils.

The game also marked Wayne Rooney’s final appearance for the Red Devils, with the striker having come off the bench late in the second half. The striker was to move back to his boyhood club Everton in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Manchester United missed the chance to win the Europa League once again in May 2021. The Red Devils had reached the final under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and came from a goal down against Valencia to force the game to extra-time on penalties. However, the Red Devils ended up losing 11-10 in the shootout, with David De Gea missing the decisive spot-kick.

When Did Man United Last Win The Champions League?

Manchester United last won the Champions League in May 2008 under Sir Alex Ferguson. That means that the Red Devils last won the Champions League 14 years ago.

Playing Chelsea FC in the final in Moscow on 21 May 2008, the Red Devils lifted the Champions League trophy after having beaten the Blues penalties following a dramatic 1-1 draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo had fired Manchester United into the lead in the first half, but Frank Lampard equalised for the Londoners before half-time.

In the dramatic shootout, Ronaldo missed his penalty, but John Terry hit the post with his spot-kick that would have won it for the Blues. Edwin van der Sar then saved from Nicolas Anelka to hand Manchester United the title.

In total, Manchester United have won the Champions League twice in its current format (both under Sir Alex Ferguson), and they also won the European cup in 1967-68.

Manchester United reached two Champions League finals after 2008. In the 2008-09 season they reached the final once again but lost 2-0 to FC Barcelona in Rome. In the 2010-11 campaign, the Red Devils once again made it to the final, this time at Wembley, but lost 3-1 once again to FC Barcelona.

When Did Man United Win The Treble?

Manchester United famously won the Treble under Sir Alex Ferguson back in the 1998-99 season, which is now 23 years ago.

After having finished the previous campaign without any titles, in the 1998-99 season the Manchester United won the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup in one of the club’s most famous achievements.

That season will be remembered for Manchester United’s epic comeback in the 1999 Champions League final, when stoppage-time goals from Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer helped the Red Devils to come from a goal down and beat Bayern Munich 2-1.

Their feat in the 1998-99 season made them the first English club to ever have won the treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and European Cup.

More recently, Manchester United also won a different Treble of trophies under Jose Mourinho in the 2016-17 campaign. That season, the Red Devils won the Community Shield, the League Cup and the Europa League.

How Many Premier League Titles Have Man United Won?

At the time of writing, Manchester United have won the most top division titles in English football, with a record 20 trophies.

Manchester United have won a record 13 Premier League titles – all of which were claimed under Sir Alex Ferguson.

When Was Man United Founded?

Manchester United was founded as Newton Heath L&YR Football Club in 1878, which is 144 years ago. The Red Devils first entered the English first division in the 1892-93 season.

In 1902, the club changed its name to Manchester United Football Club, with the Red Devils winning their first English league title in 1908. Two years later, in 1910, the club moved to their famous home ground of Old Trafford.

Old Trafford, which is sometimes referred to as ‘The Theatre Of Dreams’ officially opened 112 years ago on 19 February 1910 with a capacity of approximately 80,000 people. The stadium was later converted to an all-seater stadium to reduce the capacity to around 40,000 in 1992. Old Trafford was then gradually upgraded to have a greater capacity, and the stadium can now host around 76,000 fans.