Ian Wright believes that Manchester United could transform themselves into genuine Premier League title contenders next season by signing Harry Kane in the summer.

The Red Devils have been showing some impressive signs of progress under their new manager Erik ten Hag in recent weeks and they currently find themselves third in the table and five points behind leaders Arsenal.

Manchester United are also in with a shot at winning their first major trophy under Ten Hag, with the Red Devils set to take on Newcastle United in the League Cup final on Sunday.

United’s improved form has in part been fuelled by some improved individual displays, with Marcus Rashford a shining example of a player who has found a new gear under Ten Hag.

Rashford, 25, has netted six goals in his last five outings in all competitions and has a total of 14 goals and three assists in 24 Premier League games this season.

Arsenal legend Wright has been impressed by United’s recent progress and he feels that 29-year-old Tottenham striker Kane, who has scored 17 times in the top flight this season, would transform the Red Devils into title contenders next season.

“[Manchester United] are a Harry Kane away from really kicking on [next season],” Wright is quoted as saying by Metro.

“When you look at Wout Weghorst… Yes, I’ve been surprised with him coming off the number nine [role] to number 10 and making things happen… but if that’s the plan then Harry Kane is the perfect person to do that.

“Marcus Rashford in that form, Alejandro Garnacho with his pace… If Antony kicks on… Everything they’ve already got going forward with a proper No.9, Man United will be back.

“You just feel Man United are not a million miles away [from winning Premier League titles].”

With Manchester United five points behind leaders Arsenal having played a game more than the Gunners, the Red Devils are being touted as potential title contenders this season by some.

Former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn feels that the Red Devils – who are only three points behind second-placed Manchester City – have to be seen as one of the contenders for the title because of their position in the table.

“Manchester United are there because they’re showing a lot of consistency at the minute. They’re only five points behind Arsenal, albeit Arsenal have a game in hand still,” Winterburn told talkSPORT. “You just don’t know what will happen with those games, but they are there.

“Everyone is still looking at Arsenal and Manchester City, but you have to be respectful of the teams that are behind you especially if they’re showing the levels of consistency like Manchester United are doing right now.”