Michael Owen discusses Man United and Arsenal’s title chances

Michael Owen believes that Manchester United cannot be ruled out of the Premier League title race following their victory over Leicester City on Sunday.

The Red Devils made it three wins from their last four top-flight outings at Old Trafford thanks to a 3-0 win over the Foxes, with Marcus Rashford netting twice and Jadon Sancho scoring the third.

The result left Manchester United only three points behind second-placed Manchester City and five behind Arsenal – although the Gunners have played a game less than both of the Manchester clubs.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are now two points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table and can extend that lead to five points if they win their game in hand.

Former Manchester United and Liverpool FC star Owen feels that the Red Devils are close enough to the top two teams to be considered as contenders for the Premier League title this season – but says Arsenal are currently in the “driving seat” in the title race.

Speaking before Manchester United’s win on Sunday, Owen told Premier League Productions: “It’s amazing isn’t it? You see Man City sat there on 52 points and it’s a really good total, but you just don’t feel like they’re absolutely purring and at the top of their game this season so far.

“And Arsenal, even though they’ve had a couple of iffy results in recent times, they’re probably sat there confident now. They’ve gained another couple of points on Manchester City – and probably had the harder game.

“However, cast your minds back a month or so and Manchester City would probably snap your hand off only being two points behind now, because that gap was quite big.

“Everyone knows there are going to be so many ups and downs and twists – and nobody is mentioning Manchester United.

“Because if Manchester City are involved, and obviously Manchester United, if they win their game in hand, they’re only three points behind City, so you cannot rule anything out at the moment. But you’d have to say that Arsenal are in the driving seat.”

Sancho was brought on at half-time for the Red Devils on Sunday and netted his fourth Premier League goal of the season with a cool finish in the 61st minute.

The 22-year-old has been featuring regularly in recent games after having missed a significant part of the campaign due to physical and mental issues.

The England international will now be hoping to be involved for the Red Devils when they take on Newcastle United in the League Cup final on Sunday afternoon at Wembley.

And former Tottenham Hotspur and Republic of Ireland star Robbie Keane believes that Sancho now has a good chance of being included in the starting line-up for that game.

“It was very good from the manager bringing Jadon Sancho on,” Keane said on Sky Sports after the game on Sunday. “I thought he played great.

“I think it was Sancho that changed the game actually. His introduction certainly helped Man United. He brought a different dynamic to the game. He looks back to himself and he looks sharp. He played his way into the team for next week’s final with that performance.”

Manchester United will take on FC Barcelona in the return leg of their Europa League last-32 clash on Thursday night after their 2-2 draw in Spain last week.