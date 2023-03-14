Rio Ferdinand tipping Man United to move to sign Harry Kane this summer

Rio Ferdinand is tipping Manchester United to make a move to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have long been touted as a possible destination for the England captain, and the former Manchester United defender feels that this could be the year for the club to make their move.

Kane, 29, has once again been one of the Premier League’s standout players this season, with the forward having scored 20 goals and made two assists in 27 outings for the north London side.

However, with the forward not having yet won a major trophy with the Lilywhites, former Manchester United and England star Ferdinand feels that the time could be right for Kane to move to Old Trafford.

“Man United are going for Harry Kane,” Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel. “Harry Kane isn’t going to Chelsea from Spurs, no chance.”

He continued: “If you play football as a young kid, what is your goal? To win trophies.

“That doesn’t change as you get older, you want to win trophies, if you can. Not everyone has the opportunity because they don’t play for the right clubs, then you start changing your goals.

“He is at Spurs, who want to win trophies. They can’t, they don’t. Since the Champions League final, they have gone backwards in terms of the way they are playing and closeness to winning things. They are nowhere near it.

“But you have to ask him the question, that is the questioning we need answering from him. Tell us man, ‘I want to be a one club man, I want to have the statue outside, I’m Mr Spurs’. We will all say, ‘well played, that’s fine’. But there is a chance to come here now, to Man United.

“I would love him to, but the problem you have got is [Daniel] Levy – what price is he going to ask for?”

Despite Ferdinand’s eagerness for Manchester United to sign Kane this summer, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils would be able to tempt Spurs into selling their star man.

The forward’s current contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is due to expire in the summer of 2024. According to The Athletic, Kane is indeed “one of the options” Manchester United are looking at ahead of the summer transfer window – but Tottenham are “not even contemplating” a sale as things stand.

The same article claims that Spurs have entered into an initial dialogue with Kane about a new contract, but the matter is not advanced as things stand.

Tottenham currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, two points behind third-placed Manchester United having played a game more than the Red Devils.